What is so good about keurig b100?

March 7, 2009

Keurig b100 won’t appear to be something particular to you, it appears to be like similar to a single serve espresso maker. However, that is no atypical machine; that is the one which propelled the model into what it’s as we speak.

This mannequin is the primary keurig espresso maker to be rolled out and is the one which assist the model seize market share and established itself as one of many key gamers within the espresso business.

At present, it’s among the many prime three manufacturers within the single serve phase, and by way of market share, it’s second, after Senseo however greater than Tassimo.

Which suggests to say that this keurig espresso maker has single handedly penetrate a really aggressive market and took what generate new enterprise and in addition convert opponents prospects into her personal prospects. No simple feat if you concentrate on it.

And it’s not simple for this fellow to do what’s has achieved, if you happen to think about that when it was first being retailed, it was promoting at near $250! Normally, new comers into the market would attempt to seize market share by getting into at a really low worth, however she is getting into at a really excessive worth.

At the moment, Senseo is retailing at lower than 100 {dollars} and one can get a drip filter brewer at lower than $50. So, this unknown model at the moment, is promoting at shut to three instances greater than the market chief, and 5 instances greater than the same old brewer.

Now, give it some thought, in case you are a espresso drinker that has by no means heard of this model, would you pay a lot cash for it? It is rather unlikely proper? So, what’s that key success issue that permits it to seize big market share regardless of the percentages?

That issue is high quality. The espresso maker and the espresso pods that come from keurig is an innovation that isn’t solely completely different however many notches higher than what the business is providing.

For instance, espresso pods which are used on most single serve brewers are sealed collectively in a particular filter paper. The espresso can’t be saved lengthy on this method and in reality, irrespective of how effectively you retailer it, some taste can be misplaced.

For keurig, they retailer in what is called k-cups, it’s not solely air tight and the way in which the recent water pierced by means of the cups is a patented know-how that help it to produced higher espresso.

Then, at a time the place most single cup machines has 10 or 20 flavors, this b100 is armed with near 50 sorts of not solely espresso, however tea and chocolate.

The actual fact is, this can be a superb machine that produces high quality drink, and you actually must strive the machine and benefit from the drink to know it. In any other case, it could not have seize such big market share proper?