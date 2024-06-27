What is POTS? Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, explained.

Christina Applegate‘s daughter Sadie not too long ago revealed she was identified with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, prompting questions in regards to the situation.

POTS causes your coronary heart to beat sooner than regular if you go from sitting or mendacity all the way down to standing up, in response to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Your physique’s autonomic nervous system balances your coronary heart price and blood strain to maintain your blood flowing at a wholesome tempo, it doesn’t matter what place your physique is in. When you’ve got POTS, your physique cannot coordinate the balancing act of blood vessel constriction (squeezing) and coronary heart price response,” the clinic’s web site explains. “Which means your physique cannot hold your blood strain regular and secure.”

Throughout Tuesday’s episode of “MeSsy,” Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s podcast, Sadie, 13, shared when she stands up she will get dizzy and weak in her legs.

“I really feel like I am gonna move out. I’ve fainted earlier than, and I’ve gone unconscious, however that does not often occur. That is solely on actually unhealthy days when it is sizzling out,” Sadie stated.

Whereas POTS is not life-threatening, it will possibly “tremendously intervene with each day residing and duties,” the clinic’s web site provides.

Different celebrities have additionally come ahead about their expertise with POTS, together with singer Halsey, who revealed her prognosis in 2022, and tv persona Bethenny Frankel, who opened up about her prognosis final 12 months.

Here is what else to know in regards to the situation:

Signs of POTS

POTS signs fluctuate from individual to individual, in response to Johns Hopkins, however generally embrace:

Fatigue

Lightheadedness that may result in fainting

Mind fog

Coronary heart pounding or skipping a beat

Nausea and vomiting

Complications

Extreme sweating

Shakiness

Challenges exercising

A pale face and purple discoloration of the arms and ft if the limbs are decrease than the extent of the guts

Signs may also be worse in heat environments, in conditions with a number of standing, having a chilly or an infection and after an absence of ample fluid and salt consumption, Johns Hopkins notes.

POTS and COVID

POTS usually begins after a being pregnant, main surgical procedure, trauma or a viral sickness, in response to the Nationwide Institute of Neurological Problems and Stroke — and there is a connection to COVID-19 too.

“The commonest set off of POTS is a viral an infection. This consists of viruses like influenza and parvovirus and COVID-19,” Dr. Svetlana Blitschteyn, a neurologist and director of Dysautonomia Clinic, beforehand instructed CBS Pittsburgh.

Blitschteyn is without doubt one of the researchers who studied this widespread syndrome for some lengthy haulers like Jarred Arfa, who was identified with POTS a few 12 months after catching COVID.

“These sufferers are younger individuals of their 20s, 30s and 40s who have been wholesome or had minor medical issues that did not influence their lives earlier than and now they’re expressing excessive fatigue, dizziness, headache, lack of ability to train and a few are unable to work,” Blitschteyn stated.

POTS therapy

There is not any treatment for POTS, however there are a number of therapy choices — together with weight loss program modifications, train regimes and medicines — that may assist with signs.

Chatting with knowledgeable is essential in figuring out a therapy plan that’s proper in your and your signs.

