What Is Hamster Kombat And Why Are Millions Of Crypto Users Adopting It?

Hamster Kombat has just lately been grabbing headlines within the Net 3 area and out of doors, primarily because of the platform’s rising consumer base. This has led to projections that it might be the following breakout crypto venture to look at.

What Is Hamster Kombat?

Hamster Kombat is a telegram-based recreation that adopts the ‘tap-to-earn’ mannequin, whereby customers earn cash by clicking. Nevertheless, the crew behind the sport has described it as greater than only a ‘clicker’ or ‘tapper’ recreation however as a “crypto alternate CEO simulator.” Because the identify suggests, customers tackle the id of a hamster within the recreation and are anticipated to play because the ‘hamster CEO’ of a crypto alternate.

Because the Hamster CEO, customers might want to full varied duties to remodel their crypto alternate from a startup to one of many main exchanges within the business. Whereas the sport adopts a clicking mannequin, as customers faucet on their hamster to earn cash, it additionally includes a little bit of technique since these players might want to use collected factors to construct their crypto alternate and work their approach to the highest.

Hamster Kombat is believed to be having fun with numerous consideration because of Notcoin, one other telegram-based recreation which revived the recognition of the ‘tap-to-earn’ mannequin earlier this yr. Notcoin grabbed the headlines earlier this yr because it onboarded over 35 million gamers and airdropped over 80 billion NOT tokens to its customers.

Following within the footsteps of its predecessor, Hamster Kombat has additionally promised a token launch and an airdrop on The Open Community (TON), though a date for the airdrop has but to be confirmed. Nevertheless, gamers can join their wallets to the sport, suggesting that the token launch and airdrop might be anytime quickly. The crew additionally just lately clarified the standards for the airdrop, as they knowledgeable gamers to not concentrate on coin stability.

To this point, Hamster Kombat has achieved spectacular development. The crew claims to have gained over 200 million customers since launching in March. Hamster Kombat’s reputation can be evident in its social media following, boasting 11 million followers on the X (previously Twitter) platform and 31 million subscribers on their YouTube Channel.

TON Community: The Greatest Beneficiary?

Faucet-to-earn video games like Hamster Kombat and Notcoin have undoubtedly contributed to the expansion within the TON’s each day lively customers, which has risen from round 16,000 in January to over 300,000, based on knowledge from Token Terminal. This has additionally contributed to the exceptional surge in Toncoin’s worth, with the crypto token boasting a year-to-date (YTD) achieve of 232%.

The TON ecosystem might nonetheless witness an inflow of latest customers quickly sufficient, with another tap-to-earn video games nonetheless lurking within the shadows, together with TapSwap and Catizen. These telegram video games are additionally anticipated to launch their tokens on TON and perform an airdrop like their predecessor, Notcoin.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com