What is Double Helix Water (TM)? What is Double-Helix Water (TM)?

Writer

David Gann

October 6, 2010

A number of folks have requested me to write down a easy clarification of Double-Helix Water. The query is often alongside the traces of “Can’t you simply write one thing easy? We simply wish to know what’s in it and the way it works.”

If solely the world have been so uncomplicated. My reply has been, “I’ve already executed that. Learn the primary part of Double-Helix Water: Has the 200-Yr-Outdated Thriller of Homeopathy Been Solved?” I wrote that as the straightforward clarification of the final fifteen years of our analysis. But that reply has continued to evoke the response, “Sure, we all know there’s a e book, however can’t you place collectively one thing shorter – you understand . . . one thing easy – only a few pages?” Not likely. One really must learn a minimum of the primary part of the e book to know the topic. Nonetheless, I can try right here to present a really transient abstract of the work; although, once more, I strongly recommend you are taking the time and browse the primary part of the e book.

To start, this analysis is about water, interval. Double-Helix Water is water; there are not any components or stuff in it. It isn’t a drug or a healing agent (medication) the least bit. Yin Lo and I are usually not medical medical doctors, and we wish all to know that we make no representations that this water treats or cures something, interval. Our curiosity and our research have been, from the start, to easily develop an intensive understanding of water, strictly from a physics viewpoint. Now, have quite a few MDs joined into the fray to work with us, and are they excited in regards to the potential of this discovery for the great of all? Completely, no query. And the lengthy line of researchers who’ve approached this topic with a honest and open thoughts – be they scientists, MD’s, chemists, biochemists, physicists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, homeopaths or the like – have every felt compelled to assist not directly.

In case you are a rational, sane individual and also you witness this variety of people, with their many diversified well being issues, experiencing such outstanding modifications in well being, one thing happens deep inside you. That is extra like a campaign than a analysis line. And the folks whose lives have been saved or modified vastly for the higher – their shoulders present up pushing this ahead. There’s something magical a couple of objective the place all mankind can profit; and there’s simply no query that we have to proceed the work to know why these many people are regaining their well being by merely including a couple of drops of this water into their each day regimens. Nonetheless, let’s all watch out about how we introduce this discovery to the world: Don’t make claims, please! This water doesn’t “remedy” most cancers, doesn’t “remedy” diabetes . It doesn’t remedy something. It isn’t a drug, not a drugs; it’s merely water, and for those who converse with Yin or me or any of the opposite researchers, we’ll overtly let you know that at this second we all know little in regards to the precise mechanism of this water within the physique. Now, every day we’re working arduous to be taught extra, and for those who give us a couple of extra months or a 12 months and permit us the chance to finish a few of our health-related experiments, we must always know an amazing deal extra. However ask us in regards to the bodily traits of this water we name Double-Helix. We’ve a ton of details about that. And for those who ask us what’s “in” this specific water, we are able to reply with full certainty -nothing. Double-Helix Water is water – one hundred pc pure H2O; there are not any added elements.

Nonetheless, a sound query arises: How, then, may it do one thing? What might be the distinction between Double-Helix Water and so-called regular water or, say, distilled water? Yin and I consider that one other “section” of water exists. What’s a section? It’s any of the types of one thing. One section of water is liquid, one is ice, and one other is gasoline or steam. We consider (and this has been what now we have chased for fifteen years) that there exists a state or section that comprises water molecules which have gone strong at room temperature, that the liquid section underneath a selected set of circumstances can condense right into a tiny strong particle, and that this particle is accountable not directly for triggering the self-healing course of.

I had somebody ask me a couple of weeks in the past, with a considerably rude tone and perspective, “Properly . . . Mr. Gann . . . how are you going to be sosure, and why has not some good man discovered it earlier than you probably did?” Yeah, these good guys – they’re in all places. OK, whatever the perspective, these are legitimate questions; however the “how are you going to be so certain?” is actually what the e book Double-Helix Water is about. So I gave the individual a duplicate of the e book and mentioned, “It is best to learn this.” Whether or not he takes the time will likely be a sign of whether or not or not he’s a kind of “good guys.” As to how that a part of the query utilized to me, I advised him that I could not take into account myself an Einstein however my analysis accomplice, Yin Lo, positively is a great man. His trainer obtained the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2008, and one in every of his expensive associates (his faculty roommate in actual fact, towards whom he competed all through faculty) obtained the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1998, and one other classmate obtained the world’s prime honor in arithmetic. Yin was additionally invited again to China in 1979 by Chairman Deng, together with two different Nobel Prize winners, to create extra physics analysis there. Yin has spent twenty or extra years on the prime analysis labs on this planet pursuing his life’s profession and love, particle physics. So, sure, I can say with confidence that Yin is a great man – no query; he can maintain his personal with any theoretical physicist on this planet, and I’ve been very lucky to have him as a analysis accomplice and shut good friend for a few years. So a minimum of one in every of us is sensible, OK? And even when we weren’t so good, our arduous work over the previous fifteen years ought to make up for a few of our slowness.

Sure, I could sound a bit testy, however please attempt bringing ahead a brand new discovery that probably threatens the most important present vested curiosity on Earth after which speak to me about why hasn’t it been executed earlier than. Simply learn the e book – then ask the questions. It isn’t that troublesome. The primary part has no scientific phrases. it summarizes the entire monitor of the analysis, the difficulties we skilled alongside the best way and offers an outline of the legitimate, printed scientific experiments, all defined in layman’s language. Now, the second part is fairly beefy, because it comprises all of the printed papers and experiments and is unquestionably aimed toward scientists and engineers; however, backside line, we aren’t making an attempt to cover one thing or pull the wool over anybody’s eyes. We wrote the e book to be fully out within the open. We wish others to assist, and so we ask: Discover a comfortable chair, take the time, and comprehend our work.

However again to summarizing – right here is the way it occurred in a really transient look. Yin and I stumbled upon a selected water pattern whereas we have been each engaged on one other challenge at Cal Tech round 1995. That specific water pattern had a really peculiar catalytic impact that I had witnessed whereas testing it in Santa Barbara, California. I confirmed it to Yin and he quickly theorized that the impact I had seen needed to have come from some kind of particle inside that pattern. What do I imply by particle? I merely imply a small quantity of one thing. A grain of sand might be referred to as a particle, however the particle we’re speaking about right here is hundreds of instances smaller than a particle of sand. Yin initially proposed that there needed to have been a particle in that resolution I examined that was creating the unusual impact I had seen. One would possibly ask, what was that pattern? The place did it come from? How did you check it? I can’t embrace all that right here if you would like this to be simply a number of pages, however it’s within the e book. The story there particulars how we methodically tracked down this elusive character and eventually found that this particle was not some dust or contaminate however certainly was merely a particle that was made fully of water, H2O. So the subsequent query that involves most individuals is, “How on this planet may water, the liquid, have a strong particle in it?” Properly, to start with, there are usually hundreds of particles in water – every kind of issues, relying on the place the water got here from, whether or not it has been filtered or distilled, and so forth. However these particles are usually not a part of the water itself; these particles are dust, minerals, metals, sewage (yep, a number of diversified and nasty stuff), since water may be very energetic because it flows all over the world and it likes to choose up absolutely anything it touches.

Nonetheless, the attention-grabbing factor about this primary pattern, and what began this lengthy line of analysis for Yin and me, turned up once we first analyzed it. The outcomes mentioned it was pretty clear, principally distilled water with some slight impurities. However the particles that we discovered to start with may on no account account for the impact we have been seeing. Chapter 2 of the e book goes into element about how we discovered that particle and the way the particle types; however to be transient right here, the particle types due to some particular pressures which might be discovered round issues referred to as “ions.” Ions happen when stuff comes aside (how’s that for simple?). To offer a bit extra exact clarification, for those who take desk salt and put some in water, it comes aside. Desk salt is fabricated from sodium and chloride. When these two components separate, they turn into ions. An ion is just a particle with {an electrical} cost, and on this case you’ve gotten a sodium ion and a chlorine ion; one has a plus cost, the opposite a minus.

Right here is how I defined this in chapter 2, once more utilizing desk salt ions as examples: Consider the plus as a teenage cheerleader daughter, OK? And consider the minus because the captain of the basketball workforce. What do these guys love to do? Proper – they wish to dangle; they wish to get actual shut, and, left alone, they may get collectively. In case you are a mum or dad, you understand what I’m saying – they may get collectively! The identical factor occurs with these plus and minus charged particles of salt. They’re slamming into each other, however then the water acts as Mother and Dad and pushes them aside. This is occurring in a millionth of a second (quick children); they’re slamming collectively after which the wedge motion of the water (Mother and Dad) is pushing them aside.

What occurs as one continues to dilute – as you are taking the answer and pour out 90 p.c of it and add extra water? The answer will turn into extra dilute; you simply shoved a ton extra mothers and dads into the equation. Now there are heaps of latest mothers and dads all saying, “Keep aside, keep away, keep away,” and fewer cheerleaders, fewer basketball gamers. (Bear in mind you poured out 90 p.c of the answer and stuffed it simply with water – mothers and dads.) So the space between the 2 particles (the youngsters) turns into better however they’re STILL ATTRACTED to one another. (“Rattling, babe, you’re soooo cool!” “Yeah, however you in that uniform — OMG! You’re such a hunk!”) I’ve two beautiful daughters – been there, executed that. In the event you proceed to do that, there comes a degree the place there’s sufficient distance between the plus and minus charged particles that there isn’t any getting collectively. In precise truth, these particles are colliding and the water is consistently pushing them aside. When the space reaches a sure level, the collisions start to overlook – the particles are attracted to one another however so many mothers and dads push them this manner and that, that they don’t join. The lady is racing towards her man and he’s racing towards his lady, however they only don’t get collectively. Too many mothers and dads. What occurs then, simply as would occur to the teenagers, is that they form of collapse again on themselves. That’s to say, the youngsters would hand over. Principally they turn into single charged particles.

Hey . . . I used to be making an attempt to maintain it easy utilizing desk salt for instance; however primarily what I used to be saying was that if one dilutes one thing in very pure water, a course of happens, as you proceed to dilute, that creates these small water particles. With out going into element, a particle types, which is made up not of sodium or chloride however of various water molecules (a molecule is only a tiny quantity of water) that get squeezed collectively due to some excessive pressures that exist proper across the perimeters of the (on this case sodium or chloride) ions; and that squeezing creates a brand new particle – the one which Yin and I’ve been chasing, just a little strong piece of water.

Yin had predicted these whole occasions lengthy earlier than we may measure them. He had written a mathematical mannequin and his set of equations had been spot-on in describing what we might finally see within the lab, through a really fancy microscope referred to as an atomic pressure microscope. His math mannequin and all these calculations are within the second a part of the e book. Don’t fear, you may learn the primary half with out being bombarded with lengthy equations.

So, right here is the inside track: Yin and I stumbled upon a water pattern; we suspected there was a particle within the water pattern; Yin assumed that one thing had been diluted within the water and wrote a mathematical mannequin of what would occur for those who diluted one thing to an excessive dilution whereas preserving all of the variables fixed. That mannequin finally predicted what we discovered within the lab. We found and analyzed this particle and located that, certainly, it was fabricated from water. From that time limit, this specific particle has led us to better and better understanding, not solely of the method that we first noticed within the lab after which developed into a whole manufacturing line; however, much more so, of how this mechanism might happen in nature, particularly in sure cells. That analysis has led us additional and additional down the trail to the place we consider that the forming of this particular water particle is not only a random occasion however an precise “section” of water. I just like the time period genesis section, as I consider that this section of water was liable for the primary easy cells on Earth. I do know, many will ask, “How do you make that leap?” Sorry, you’ll simply should learn the e book to get there.

I’m certain there will likely be those that will wish to shoot me for saying this particle has one thing to do with life beginning on Earth. All I can say is, “I’ve been shot at earlier than.” However this genesis section of water appears to be a fundamental – very fundamental – form of constructing block of the physique; as a result of if you focus it, you discover it types a double-helix very similar to that of DNA. That is among the causes we consider it’s a precursor (one thing that comes earlier than) to an amino acid.

So, hopefully, I’ve created extra curiosity and you’ll now choose up the e book and browse the primary ninety or so pages. Doing so, you’ll, in fact, get a significantly better understanding of this very attention-grabbing work. It truly is value your time. Now, please maintain this analysis clear and going ahead. Don’t go on the market and begin broadcasting or writing on blogs that now we have discovered a remedy for a bunch of illnesses. That may solely get us right into a battle that we can not win.

Sure, you may assist folks; past your wildest goals you may assist folks. We’ve seen outstanding modifications within the well being of many determined people and of scores of individuals with a variety of lesser well being issues. This “section” of water has some type of basic interplay with the immune system, and no draw back, since it’s water; however there needs to be some fundamental interplay with the self-healing mechanism of the physique. WE NEED TO KNOW MORE. Thanks in your curiosity and assist.