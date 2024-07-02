March 23, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the basketball against Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

What is Dallas getting in 4-time champion player

The Dallas Mavericks simply took a swing at buying the lacking piece they want for a championship. They’re poised to amass Klay Thompson from Golden State.

One of many best shooters in NBA historical past, Thompson advanced right into a sixth-man position final season, his thirteenth with Golden State. That tenure was the second-longest by any NBA participant with the identical group, subsequent to his teammate Steph Curry.

Dallas, coming off its run to the NBA Finals, the place it misplaced to Boston, is sending Josh Inexperienced to Charlotte as a part of the multi-team deal, which, as of Monday afternoon, was not accomplished.

What was the Klay Thompson commerce?

Particulars aren’t full, however Dallas is sending Josh Inexperienced to Charlotte, which is sending two second-round picks to the Mavericks. A type of picks might ultimately find yourself with Golden State.

Inexperienced averaged 11.4 minutes per recreation for Dallas final season when he scored 2.6 factors per recreation.

