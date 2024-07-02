What is Dallas getting in 4-time champion player

The Dallas Mavericks simply took a swing at buying the lacking piece they want for a championship. They’re poised to amass Klay Thompson from Golden State.

One of many best shooters in NBA historical past, Thompson advanced right into a sixth-man position final season, his thirteenth with Golden State. That tenure was the second-longest by any NBA participant with the identical group, subsequent to his teammate Steph Curry.

Dallas, coming off its run to the NBA Finals, the place it misplaced to Boston, is sending Josh Inexperienced to Charlotte as a part of the multi-team deal, which, as of Monday afternoon, was not accomplished.

What was the Klay Thompson commerce?

Particulars aren’t full, however Dallas is sending Josh Inexperienced to Charlotte, which is sending two second-round picks to the Mavericks. A type of picks might ultimately find yourself with Golden State.

Inexperienced averaged 11.4 minutes per recreation for Dallas final season when he scored 2.6 factors per recreation.

Klay Thompson place

Thompson, a swing participant (taking pictures guard and small ahead) is 6-foot-6, 220 kilos.

Klay Thompson rings

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and a five-time all-star. He received the NBA All-Star 3-point competitors in 2016. He’s broadly thought to be one of many best 3-point shooters in NBA historical past.

What is going to his contract be?

That was the problem, as Thompson was set to be an unrestricted free agent. Per an ESPN report, he’s set to signal for 3 years for $50 million with a participant possibility. He had four-year provides for extra money, however needed the perfect likelihood to play for a title and in addition would not should pay state earnings tax in Texas.

Klay Thompson jersey quantity

He wore 11 with Golden State. His No. 1 was retired by his alma mater Washington State.

Klay Thompson stats

Final season he averaged 17.9 factors and shot 38.7% from 3-point vary on 9 makes an attempt per recreation this whereas coming off the bench in 14 video games for the primary time since his rookie yr. For his profession he has averaged 19.6 factors whereas taking pictures .413 from 3-point vary.

