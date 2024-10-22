What Is Building the Band? Liam Payne’s Netflix Competition Series

Months earlier than Liam Payne’s tragic dying, the previous One Course member filmed an look as a mentor on Netflix’s upcoming competitors collection, Constructing the Band.

Us Weekly confirmed that Payne died at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16. He suffered “severe accidents” after falling from a third-story balcony at a resort in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in accordance with Buenos Aires emergency service chief Alberto Crescenti.

Constructing the Band was greenlit by Netflix in Might, although filming on the collection wrapped in August. Per Deadline, most Netflix collection go into post-production for about three to 6 months after filming. Regardless of this, the collection doesn’t but have a premiere date, and it’s unclear how Netflix plans to maneuver ahead following Payne’s dying.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, producers for the collection had been “shocked” by the information of the One Course alum’s dying, and famous that it was too quickly for selections to be made in regards to the present contemplating the magnitude of the loss.

Hold scrolling to be taught extra about Netflix’s Constructing the Band:

Has ‘Constructing the Band’ wrapped filming?

Constructing the Band wrapped filming in August. The manufacturing consisted of three reside exhibits filmed in entrance of an viewers at Aviva Studios in Manchester. Some One Course followers who attended the recording had the chance to satisfy Payne, posting images with the singer on social media.

Who will seem on ‘Constructing the Band’?

Former One Course member Payne served as a mentor on Constructing the Band alongside Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls and Future’s Baby alum Kelly Rowland, with Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean because the host.

Rowland spoke positively of her expertise working with Payne. In an August 2024 interview with Individuals, she mentioned, “Liam is totally hilarious. I didn’t understand how humorous he was, so I’m attending to know him, and he’s so cool.”

As for Scherzinger, the singer was notably a decide on X Issue UK in 2010 and, alongside Simon Cowell, assembled One Course after auditions. The group consisted of Payne, Harry Types, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

What Is the Premise of ‘Constructing the Band’?

Constructing the Band introduced 50 singers collectively for this competitors collection the place they are going to try to kind their very own band with out ever seeing one another. The thought is for the musicians to attach by means of “musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and benefit.”

Per EW, Netflix described Constructing the Band as “a very distinctive competitors present the place constructing the proper band is all about chemistry,” additional teasing, “What’s going to occur when the bands lastly meet, and appears, choreography, and magnificence come into play? With unbelievable performances, compelling drama, and one massive purpose — to seek out the following nice music band — the stage is about for an unforgettable expertise.”

Does ‘Constructing the Band’ Have a Launch Date?

A premiere date for Constructing the Band has not been set.