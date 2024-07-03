What is Bobby Bonilla Day?

One among Main League Baseball’s greatest errors did not occur on the diamond, and a former MLB slugger has been laughing all the way in which to the financial institution due to it.Monday is Bobby Bonilla Day.Bonilla hasn’t performed baseball in over 20 years. however he is getting his annual paycheck of over $1 million from the New York Mets.In 1999, the Mets needed to eliminate Bonilla, however the group nonetheless owed him $6 million.On the time, the Mets’ proprietor did not wish to hand over the rest of the cash outright, so Bonilla’s agent made a deal that deferred the funds till 2011 with an 8% yearly rate of interest. That ballooned the $6 million to a $30 million pay out.Lengthy story brief, Bonilla has been accumulating a $1.2 million verify each July 1 since then, and it’ll proceed till 2035. Bonilla can be cashing in with the Baltimore Orioles.The group is on the hook to pay him $500,000 every year till 2028.

One among Main League Baseball’s greatest errors did not occur on the diamond, and a former MLB slugger has been laughing all the way in which to the financial institution due to it.

Monday is Bobby Bonilla Day.

Bonilla hasn’t performed baseball in over 20 years. however he is getting his annual paycheck of over $1 million from the New York Mets.

In 1999, the Mets needed to eliminate Bonilla, however the group nonetheless owed him $6 million.

On the time, the Mets’ proprietor did not wish to hand over the rest of the cash outright, so Bonilla’s agent made a deal that deferred the funds till 2011 with an 8% yearly rate of interest. That ballooned the $6 million to a $30 million pay out.

Lengthy story brief, Bonilla has been accumulating a $1.2 million verify each July 1 since then, and it’ll proceed till 2035.

Bonilla can be cashing in with the Baltimore Orioles.

The group is on the hook to pay him $500,000 every year till 2028.