What is a blue alert? Who is Seth Altman? Texas gets early wake up call

In case your smartphone went off early this morning, you will have Seth Altman and Corridor County guilty.

Texas authorities issued a Blue Alert round 4:50 a.m. Friday morning, launching a statewide seek for a person suspected of injuring an officer.

Seth Altman, 33, who was final seen in Memphis, Texas, round 80 miles south of Amarillo. He’s sought in reference to the harm of a legislation enforcement officer.

The Texas Division of Security states that Altman is “needed for involvement in the killing or severe harm of a legislation enforcement officer.”

Who’s Seth Altman?

Altman is described as a white male, roughly 6 toes 2 inches tall and 220 kilos. He has blue eyes and crimson or auburn hair. He was final seen within the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue in Memphis round 11 p.m. Thursday, carrying a blue T-shirt and blue denims.

He’s thought of to be armed and harmful. If noticed, name 911 and don’t method him.

Altman is believed to have shot a police officer Thursday night time, in keeping with reviews.

The officer was shot a number of instances and was flown to the hospital. The officer’s situation is unknown.

The place is Corridor County, Texas?

Corridor County is within the southeastern Panhandle east of the Excessive Plains. In response to the U.S. Census Bureau, Corridor County has a inhabitants of two,825.

What’s a Blue Alert?

A Blue Alert is issued for people who find themselves suspected of killing or significantly wounding native, state, or federal legislation enforcement officers, in keeping with the Texas Division of Security.

The Blue Alert Program was created in 2008 and is designed to make sure that suspects may be shortly apprehended.

The next standards should be met earlier than a Blue Alert may be issued beneath an individual’s title, in keeping with the division:

A legislation enforcement officer should have been killed or significantly injured by an offender.

Authorities should consider the suspect poses a severe danger or menace to the general public and legislation enforcement personnel.

An outline of the suspect’s automobile, automobile tag, or partial tag should be out there so it may be broadcast to the general public.

The investigating legislation enforcement company should advocate activating the Blue Alert to the Texas Division of Public Security.

How you can flip off emergency alerts in your telephone

Disabling emergency alerts on iPhone and Android units is perhaps barely completely different:

For Android customers: Go to settings. Choose Notifications or Apps & Notifications. Navigate to Wi-fi Emergency Alerts or Superior, then choose Emergency Alerts. Toggle Amber Alerts, Extreme Alerts and Excessive Alerts on or off. On older telephones, you may must delve deeper into Settings to find the choices.

Go to settings. Choose Notifications or Apps & Notifications. Navigate to Wi-fi Emergency Alerts or Superior, then choose Emergency Alerts. Toggle Amber Alerts, Extreme Alerts and Excessive Alerts on or off. On older telephones, you may must delve deeper into Settings to find the choices. For iPhone customers: Open Settings. Choose Notifications, scroll to the underside and toggle Amber Alerts and Emergency Alerts on or off.

What are Texans saying concerning the blue alert?

Many Texans have been irate concerning the Blue Alert early this morning and took to social media to let or not it’s recognized.

