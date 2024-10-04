What is a blue alert? Who is Seth Altman? Texas gets early wake up call

What is a blue alert? Who is Seth Altman? Texas gets early wake up call

by

In case your smartphone went off early this morning, you will have Seth Altman and Corridor County guilty.

Texas authorities issued a Blue Alert round 4:50 a.m. Friday morning, launching a statewide seek for a person suspected of injuring an officer.

Seth Altman, 33, who was final seen in Memphis, Texas, round 80 miles south of Amarillo. He’s sought in reference to the harm of a legislation enforcement officer.

Seth Altman

The Texas Division of Security states that Altman is “needed for involvement in the killing or severe harm of a legislation enforcement officer.”

Who’s Seth Altman?

Leave a Reply