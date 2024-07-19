What happens next if Biden drops out of the presidential race

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Pressure One as he arrives at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, June 20, 2024, on his strategy to Camp David.
Samuel Corum | AFP | Getty Photographs
President Joe Biden is beneath siege from inside his personal celebration, as extra Democrats — in personal and in public — urge him to finish his reelection bid within the wake of his damaging debate in opposition to Donald Trump.
Biden’s efforts to shore up confidence in his candidacy have failed to shut the rising rift between him and his celebration. And whereas he has to date roundly rejected the calls to step apart, Biden stated Tuesday that ought to a “medical situation” emerge, it might power him to rethink his choice to remain within the race.
On Wednesday, Biden, 81, examined constructive for Covid-19. His medical doctors say his signs are gentle.
Realistically, the one strategy to change Biden on the high of the Democratic ticket at this stage within the marketing campaign cycle is that if he agrees to drop out voluntarily, or if he dies or suffers a “incapacity.”
After breezing by means of the first just about unopposed, Biden has received nearly all of his celebration’s 4,000-plus delegates, who’re chosen largely due to their loyalty and assist for his or her chosen candidate. These delegates are set to vote for his or her presidential nominee in a digital roll name in early August, earlier than the Democratic Nationwide Conference.
If Biden ends his marketing campaign earlier than voting begins, the pledged delegates might forged their ballots for a brand new candidate. Based on the DNC guidelines, If no candidate received a majority on that first poll, then the greater than 700 “superdelegates” might take part subsequent votes.
The voting would then proceed till one candidate received a easy majority of delegates.
If Biden have been to die, resign or undergo a “incapacity” after the conference adjourned on Aug. 22, then the Democratic Nationwide Committee chair — at present Jaime Harrison — would discuss with high congressional Democrats and the Democratic Governors Affiliation a couple of alternative, per the celebration guidelines.
Harrison would then report back to the committee, which “is allowed to fill the emptiness.”
The likeliest different
The mounting strain on Biden to drop out has put a highlight on Vice President Kamala Harris, who many pundits and consultants view because the likeliest alternative to interchange him.
“The vp is the logical alternative, clearly,” stated Meena Bose, director of the Peter S. Kalikow Middle for the Research of the American Presidency at Hofstra College, in an interview.
Bose famous that Harris, 59, has already been vetted, when she joined Biden’s marketing campaign in 2020. What’s extra, the fundraising warfare chest that the Biden marketing campaign has amassed within the present election cycle would switch to her if she took over the ticket.
Harris, like Biden, has struggled with low approval scores all through the final 4 years. And Republicans are already deploying assaults in opposition to her, accusing her of failing in her job because the administration’s “border czar” — regardless that she was not provided that activity.
Different high-profile Democrats, corresponding to California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have been floated as probably stronger alternate options to Harris if Biden have been not within the race. However nearly all of these figures have already stated they’d not run for president in 2024.
There may be additionally a danger that leap-frogging the vp in favor of one other candidate might spark a bitterly contested celebration conference, one thing Democrats certainly need to keep away from — particularly after the Republican conference’s show of near-total unity behind Trump this week.
“Time is de facto tight and it is tough to mount a marketing campaign for anybody apart from the vp,” Bose stated.
With Harris, it is “not such as you’re simply anointing some stranger,” stated Christina Bellantoni, the director of USC Annenberg’s Media Middle and a former longtime journalist in Washington.
“You can make the argument that she might keep it up the legacy, that she is the plain subsequent alternative, all of these issues,” she stated.