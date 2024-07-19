What happens next if Biden drops out of the presidential race

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Pressure One as he arrives at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, June 20, 2024, on his strategy to Camp David.

President Joe Biden is beneath siege from inside his personal celebration, as extra Democrats — in personal and in public — urge him to finish his reelection bid within the wake of his damaging debate in opposition to Donald Trump.

Biden’s efforts to shore up confidence in his candidacy have failed to shut the rising rift between him and his celebration. And whereas he has to date roundly rejected the calls to step apart, Biden stated Tuesday that ought to a “medical situation” emerge, it might power him to rethink his choice to remain within the race.

On Wednesday, Biden, 81, examined constructive for Covid-19. His medical doctors say his signs are gentle.

Realistically, the one strategy to change Biden on the high of the Democratic ticket at this stage within the marketing campaign cycle is that if he agrees to drop out voluntarily, or if he dies or suffers a “incapacity.”

After breezing by means of the first just about unopposed, Biden has received nearly all of his celebration’s 4,000-plus delegates, who’re chosen largely due to their loyalty and assist for his or her chosen candidate. These delegates are set to vote for his or her presidential nominee in a digital roll name in early August, earlier than the Democratic Nationwide Conference.

If Biden ends his marketing campaign earlier than voting begins, the pledged delegates might forged their ballots for a brand new candidate. Based on the DNC guidelines, If no candidate received a majority on that first poll, then the greater than 700 “superdelegates” might take part subsequent votes.

The voting would then proceed till one candidate received a easy majority of delegates.

If Biden have been to die, resign or undergo a “incapacity” after the conference adjourned on Aug. 22, then the Democratic Nationwide Committee chair — at present Jaime Harrison — would discuss with high congressional Democrats and the Democratic Governors Affiliation a couple of alternative, per the celebration guidelines.

Harrison would then report back to the committee, which “is allowed to fill the emptiness.”