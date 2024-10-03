What Happened To Leo And Brittany From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7? Why Producers Cut Them Out

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Leo Braudy, Brittany Wisniewski in episode 705 of Love Is Blind. Cr. … [+] Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy acquired engaged in Season 7 of Love Is Blind on Netflix, however some viewers had been left questioning what occurred after producers stopped following the couple after they left the pods.

Within the first batch of episodes launched on Netflix on Oct. 2, followers watched because the pair acquired to know one another within the pods, acquired engaged, and met for the primary time. Nonetheless, in an unprecedented transfer, the present’s producers selected to cease documenting their love story after that time.

“Brittany and Leo weren’t one of many six {couples} chosen by producers to proceed their journey in Mexico,” the cardboard proven halfway via the fifth episode learn. “They took their very own journey to Mexico and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

ForbesWhen Do New Episodes Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Drop On Netflix? Season 7 Launch Schedule

Love is Blind creator and govt producer Chris Coelen revealed to Selection the rationale why the courting present selected to cease that includes the couple in later episodes of the present.

“There are completely different ways in which non-scripted exhibits are produced. Generally you might have an concept of the place issues are going whilst you’re filming. And we don’t. We movie every thing because it occurs, after which after it ends, we piece collectively how we acquired there,” Coelen defined. “We have now the funds to observe 5 {couples} and generally we stretch to 6 {couples}, and we determine how you can stack our crews.”

The place are Leo and Brittany now, and what occurred after they left the present? Plus, uncover the couple’s emotional reactions to being unexpectedly minimize from the sequence.

What Occurred To Leo and Brittany From Love Is Blind Season 7?

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Leo Braudy, Brittany Wisniewski in episode 705 of Love Is Blind. Cr. … [+] Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Leo and Brittany are now not collectively from Love Is Blind Season 7. In separate interviews with Individuals, the couple confirmed they broke off their engagement in Miami following the present.

“We had a very fantastic time in Miami, and on the finish of it, though we had a tremendous time, we simply determined that we didn’t see ourselves actually continuing with a full engagement resulting in marriage and we’re simply higher off as associates,” Braudy mentioned.

In the meantime, Wisniewski defined that the primary few days with Braudy had been “a lot enjoyable,” however then issues began to get actual. “You are feeling somewhat settled in and also you simply know whenever you’re in somebody’s presence, little quirks that possibly get in your nerves and vice versa. The bodily connection simply merely wasn’t there, truthfully,” she revealed.

In the end, they each concluded that they didn’t see their relationship turning into marriage. “The chemistry simply wasn’t there. We had a chat to start with about how this might work after which time went on through the journey and the chemistry simply wasn’t there and we mutually felt that,” Wisniewski added.

How Did Leo and Brittany React To Getting Lower From Love Is Blind Season 7?

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Leo Braudy, Brittany Wisniewski in episode 705 of Love Is Blind. Cr. … [+] Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Brittany and Leo revealed they had been “crushed” and “disenchanted” after not being invited to Cabo with the opposite Love is Blind {couples} who acquired engaged within the pods.

“Who doesn’t need to go to Cabo with all these new associates you’ve made and your fiancée, after which additionally all the different girls that you just’re keen on seeing what they appear like? I’d seen the present. It seems to be so enjoyable and superb and particular, so I used to be completely crushed,” Braudy admitted.

Though Wisniewski acknowledged that she and Leo had been the weakest hyperlink, she nonetheless felt disenchanted as a result of robust connections she had constructed with others on the present.

“Let’s simply be trustworthy, I used to be the one one which didn’t say, “I really like you” again to the individual I used to be engaged to, so I used to be not stunned,” she revealed.

The subsequent three episodes Love Is Blind Season 7 will drop on October 9, 2024.