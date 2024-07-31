What happened to Coco Gauff at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Coco Gauff‘s run within the girls’s singles event in Paris got here to a crashing halt Tuesday following a last-minute name reversal in her match towards Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Towards the top of the second set — with Gauff down 2-3, 30-40 — Vekic returned a forehand shot that was dominated out by a line decide as Gauff was putting the ball. Due to the decision, which generally ends some extent, Gauff did not end her stroke correctly, ensuing within the ball hitting the web. After Gauff made contact, the chair umpire known as for a correction to the out name. The correction dominated Vekic’s shot to be in and Gauff’s return shot a fault. The consequence would put Vekic up a break.

Gauff instantly disputed the purpose with the chair umpire.

“You known as the ball out earlier than I even hit the ball,” the 20-year previous emphatically advised the ref.

“That doesn’t matter,” the chair umpire responded.

After a short while, Worldwide Tennis Federation event referee Clare Wooden got here on court docket, inflicting Gauff to vary the goal of her challenges.

“It at all times occurs to me on this court docket,” Gauff famous as tears streamed down her face. “I really feel like I’ve been cheated on continually. I hope someday the sport turns into truthful as a result of it’s not.”

Although the gang appeared to be on Gauff’s aspect, hurling criticisms at Vekic as the 2 returned to play, the American was unable to regain the composure with which she started the event, ultimately dropping the second set.

This is a breakdown of what occurred.