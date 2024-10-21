What happened in the Texans vs Packers game on October 20, 2024?

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE TEXANS VS PACKERS GAME

The Texans bought on the board first after Neville Hewitt intercepted Jordan Love and returned the ball to the Inexperienced Bay 11-yard line. Ka’imi Fairbairn punched by way of a subject aim to provide Houston a lead they held onto by way of the tip of the opening quarter

Love recovered rapidly after that preliminary decide. Following a five-play Inexperienced Bay drive that resulted in a punt, the Texans moved 36 yards on eight performs and punted the ball again. Tucker Kraft bought on the tip of a 14-yard go from Love to complete a 14-play drive that put the Packers up 7-3.

Stroud and the Texans had been once more halted on their subsequent drive, however Tommy Townsend’s punt hit a Inexperienced Bay participant and was recovered on the Packers’ 11-yard line by Houston. Two performs later, Joe Mixon rumbled into the endzone to provide the guests a 10-7 lead.

It would not final lengthy, although. Three minutes later Dontayvion Wicks latched onto a 30-yard go from Like to put the Packers up 14-10.

In 10 performs, Stroud drove the Texans 23 yards and into subject aim vary for Fairbairn, who nailed a 52-yarder to make the rating 14-13 in favor of the Packers.

Love as soon as once more sought to suit the ball into a decent window on the following drive, however with Derek Stingley Jr. in tight protection, he overthrew his receiver and Calen Bullock flew in to nab his third decide of the yr.

This time Stroud and Mixon made positive the Texans completed within the endzone, with the operating again powering 4 yards to place one other six factors on the board. Houston went for 2 however didn’t convert, and the groups entered halftime with the guests on high 19-14.

The Texans continued to have hassle shifting the ball within the second half, and after a five-play drive moved backwards, Jordan Love and the Packers took 5:22 off the clock with a 10-play drive that ended with a go to the fitting to Josh Jacobs, who discovered his method into the endzone.

With the Packers main 21-19, each offenses struggled to create. Over the following six drives, the 2 groups mixed to realize 49 yards whole.

Then Stroud engineered a 41-yard drive that Fairbairn completed off with a 35-yard subject aim, however 1:44 remained on the clock for Jordan Love.

Inexperienced Bay moved 39 yards and set Brandon McManus up for a 45-yard subject aim to win the sport win no time remaining.