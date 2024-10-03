What Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos Have Said About Each Other

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos have sung one another’s praises ever since she exited The Golden Bachelor.

Joan vied for the affections of Gerry on the primary season of the senior spinoff collection in 2023, however self-eliminated to look after her daughter, who had just lately given delivery. (Gerry finally ended his season engaged to Theresa Nist, with whom he tied the knot in January 2024. Us Weekly broke the information that Gerry filed for divorce the identical day that they revealed their cut up that April.)

Joan was later introduced because the main girl for The Golden Bachelorette. After information broke, Gerry despatched his well-wishes to his ex.

“Expensive Joan, congratulations on being named the primary ever Golden Bachelorette,” Gerry wrote by way of Instagram in Could 2024. “You can be phenomenal as the brand new consultant of a era.”

Scroll right down to see what Joan and Gerry have stated about one another:

Gerry Gushes Over Joan After Golden Bachelorette Announcement

Gerry praised Joan for being “phenomenal” earlier than concluding his message with a bit of recommendation. “From one golden to a different, chill out, breathe and luxuriate in. Gerry,” he wrote by way of Instagram in Could 2024.

Associated: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: The place Are They Now?

Whereas some roses stand the take a look at of time, others wilt earlier than the Neil Lane engagement ring may be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. Greater than 20 girls competed for his coronary heart and one of the vital profitable actuality TV franchises was born. […]

Joan Shares Assist for Gerry After Theresa Divorce

After it was introduced that Joan was solid because the Golden Bachelorette, she addressed Gerry and Theresa’s divorce throughout an interview with CNN.

“I used to be shocked. I cherished watching their journey. I noticed them fall in love,” Joan stated. “I believed, similar to they did, that they had been the proper couple. And I applaud that they jumped into this course of with each ft and so they had been prepared to seek out love. And so they knew what real love was, they each had it of their earlier lives.”

She continued, “So I applaud them for doing that. And I additionally applaud them that after they found it wasn’t excellent, that they known as it quits, and it’s not the tip of the world. And we have now to allow them to stay their journey and observe their hearts and it wasn’t proper for them, in order that they cut up up.”

Gerry Gave Joan Recommendation Forward of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

After her casting was introduced, Joan revealed that she and Gerry talk steadily.

“We textual content on a regular basis. He’s a really, superb buddy,” Joan instructed Leisure Tonight in June 2024 of Gerry. “He did this so nicely. He form of created the highway map that we have now now. There’s no rulebook, and he form of wrote it slightly bit.”

“He exemplified someone who may be very open and susceptible. He stated that’s what it is advisable be from day one, since you don’t have numerous time,” she continued. “This can be a fast journey. You may’t go away something on the desk. I really feel like day one, beginning dialog one, every thing you do right here is vital.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Bachelor Nation {Couples} Who Are Nonetheless Going Sturdy

Some Bachelor Nation {couples} hit completely different. Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a legitimate electronic mail. Subscribe By signing up, I comply with the Phrases and Privateness Coverage and to obtain emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day 15 Designer-Wanting Fall Loungewear Items — Beneath $30 on Amazon View Deal […]

Joan Felt ‘A Little Stress’ to Observe in Gerry’s Footsteps

Joan admitted to feeling “slightly stress” to steer The Golden Bachelorette. “I actually wished this to work,” Vassos instructed TheWrap in September 2024. “I wished it to work in a real approach. I wasn’t going to make it work, so I used to be actually aware about how I went on this journey, and what I did.”

Joan Displays on Gerry Stopping By ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Within the trailer for Joan’s season that aired through the September 18 premiere episode, Gerry was noticed asking the lead, “Have you ever thought of the chance that your man shouldn’t be right here?”

Forward of Gerry’s cameo airing, Joan completely gave Us perception into their speak. “Gerry got here and we had some actually good, insightful conversations,” she instructed Us forward of the premiere episode. “So I used to be very completely happy that he got here.”