What drivers had to say after NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway

Here’s what drivers mentioned after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway:

Ryan Blaney — Winner: “I feel issues are simply sort of falling into place for us. I really feel like we’ve got gotten to a fantastic place on pace within the final two months, particularly. I really feel like we actually had a pair races slip away from us which I assumed we had shot at successful. It was good to stay to the plan in the present day and our plan was to have monitor place on the finish. I knew our automobile was quick sufficient. I’m tremendous pleased with the entire 12 group. The Wabash Ford Mustang was superb. … It’s so cool to win right here once more. I received right here seven years in the past for my first Cup win.”

Blaney scores ‘particular’ Cup Collection win at Pocono Ryan Blaney is victorious for the second time in 2024, saying it is “so cool” to win on the place he scored his first within the NASCAR Cup Collection as momentum continues to construct for the defending champion.

Denny Hamlin — Completed 2nd: “Observe place is such an enormous factor. When (Ryan Blaney) jumped on that stage that we received, that put them in entrance of us. Definitely was going to be exhausting to move. Not simply sufficient laps of inexperienced there in the direction of the top.

“Hats off to them. Nice run. He saved nice tempo up there in the direction of the entrance. Actually exhausting for me to even attempt to get near reeling him in.”

Hamlin runner-up at Pocono after main 31 laps Denny Hamlin led a race-high 31 laps at Pocono Raceway however in the end “ran out of time” to problem Ryan Blaney for the Cup Collection win, settling for second place.

Alex Bowman — Completed third: “We struggled with our automobile quite a bit in soiled air. As soon as we received clear air there in the long run, I feel most of our changes sort of damage us somewhat bit; simply received too free. Happy with my No. 48 Ally Greatest Associates Chevy group. It was run; we simply wanted somewhat bit extra to get to the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney). As soon as I abused the right-rear tire for thus lengthy, it made Denny’s (Hamlin) job fairly straightforward to get round me. However yeah, it was a strong third-place day.”

Bowman: ‘Arduous to be glad’ with third Alex Bowman “could not get the job executed” on the ultimate restart at Pocono Raceway and comes residence third however stays inspired with the place his race group has put themselves in as of late.

William Byron — Completed 4th: “We had been simply sort of okay. Undoubtedly had an honest No. 24 Raptor Excessive Warmth Chevy. Actually good execution and everybody did job of simply retaining their heads in it. Not each state of affairs went our manner with the technique, however we had been capable of have first rate restarts, particularly on the finish there, and simply sort of maintained it to the top. Undoubtedly a number of issues to dissect, however actually pleased with the group and simply good to get a prime 5, for positive.”

Joey Logano — Completed fifth: “General, a prime 5, you need to be considerably proud of that. We had pace there towards the top of the race and I feel we may have run within the prime two. I don’t know if we may have been higher than Ryan or not, but it surely simply took us too lengthy to get the stability proper. As soon as we received the monitor place and the stability shut, I about wrecked it on the restart. These spots there sort of in the end price us an opportunity to win it, however general I’m pleased with the pace that we delivered to a monitor like this. It makes me sit up for Indy somewhat bit extra the place we’ve got some lengthy straightaways once more and it appeared like our automobile was first rate on the straightaways this time.”

Tyler Reddick — Completed sixth: “Stage 1 and stage 3 had been first rate for us. Stage 2 was a little bit of a battle. Sadly, we simply didn’t have any good restarts within the center portion there and gave up on some factors. However all in all, it was a strong day and we closed the hole to the factors lead. And clearly, Denny (Hamlin) closed in on us somewhat bit. General, strong day and nice factors day.”

Bubba Wallace — Completed tenth: “It’s about factors, so we didn’t capitalize on factors, however (Ross Chastain) had a foul day, (Ty Gibbs) had a foul day. It was a pleasant rebound. Often, it’s the other. We begin actually good and find yourself fading and giving up quite a bit monitor place. Right here, we had been capable of name technique and grasp on. We simply didn’t have the automobile. The 6 (Brad Keselowski) drove it down into (flip) one and I used to be going to race the heck out of him and I noticed I used to be going to crash and he was going to maintain going. It’s fairly eye-opening of how far we’re off. Going to have debrief tomorrow. All in all, I used to be making an attempt to have enjoyable the primary phases, that’s what I mentioned I used to be going to do. Was making an attempt my butt off and right here we’re.”

Chase Briscoe — Completed fifteenth: “It was sort of an honest day. We weren’t nice, actually all weekend, from a pace standpoint – like I didn’t assume we had been going to be ok to win. However I assumed we made our automobile fairly a bit higher, in truth, all through the weekend, which is absolutely encouraging. I assumed we received the stability fairly good. We simply didn’t actually have the uncooked pace like a few of the different guys. I assumed we sort of maximized our day, for essentially the most half. We had been possibly a few positions higher. General, it was not a foul day. Not a fantastic day, not a foul day.”

Daniel Suarez — Completed sixteenth: “It was an up-and-down day for the No. 99 Worldwide Specific Chevy group. We didn’t have as a lot pace as we thought we might have. We had been OK in clear air, however in visitors, for some cause we struggled quite a bit … I really feel like greater than the competitors. General, there have been a number of issues we may do higher, however we completed sixteenth. We’ll take that for the automobile we had and the pace we confirmed in the present day. Yesterday, I assumed we had been going to be somewhat bit higher, however we’ll return; analyze all the things and get higher for subsequent time.”

Josh Berry — Completed twentieth: “It was simply up and down. We had a few errors that sort of put us again, misplaced some monitor place, simply received off sequence. It appeared just like the automobile was robust at occasions, however general it simply wanted to be somewhat bit higher and somewhat extra constant to get end. However we survived and had an honest day.”

AJ Allmendinger — Completed twenty first: “Arduous fought day. I assumed we had been first rate all through the center of the race there, however we by no means may get on the proper facet of the technique to get monitor place. Getting caught up in that wreck in the direction of the top broken the racecar little bit and brought about us to lose some pace. We did what we may to salvage our day.”

Justin Haley — Completed twenty second: “We ended up with an honest end for what we began the weekend with. We had a troublesome time in follow and qualifying, and that carried over somewhat to the race. It simply felt like possibly we didn’t fairly have the pace of some others in order that’s one thing we’ll need to look into. However Chris (Lawson, crew chief) and the group did job of making an attempt to get the automobile to a spot the place I may nonetheless make one thing out of the day. I want we may’ve gotten one other prime 20, however we’ve received yet another race earlier than the break and an opportunity to take pleasure in end over the time without work.”

Austin Dillon — Completed Twenty third: “It was a protracted day at Pocono Raceway for our Boot Barn Chevrolet group, however I’m pleased with everybody at RCR and ECR for not giving up throughout difficult circumstances and dealing exhausting all through the race to try to make changes. We had a quick Chevy, however we misplaced our brakes in stage 1. It was irritating as a result of we had been sooner than the automobiles in entrance of us, however we couldn’t do a lot with out brakes. We’re not precisely positive what was happening. We managed one of the best we may with what we had and someway salvaged a Twenty third-place end. We’ll return to the store and consider.”

Daniel Hemric — Completed twenty fifth: “We battled a tight-handling No. 31 Poppy Financial institution Chevrolet. I brushed the wall, which bent the toe hyperlink. Sadly, the half finally failed and ended our day a number of laps early. I’m pleased with the battle in our group to maintain going till the very finish.”

Cody Ware — Completed twenty sixth: “I felt like we had made some actually good progress with the dealing with of the automobile and I felt fairly comfy with what we had, particularly as we began to get extra cautions and possibilities to maintain up with our changes. Sadly, we averted all the carnage on monitor solely to have a chunk of rotor or one thing knock a gap in our radiator. The group did all the things they may to get us again on the market and we made one of the best of our state of affairs till the top.”

Ryan Preece — Completed thirtieth: “All I do know is we had a very good automobile, began off to be day, then we received put again within the pack, and that’s what you find yourself getting.”

Kyle Busch — Completed thirty second: “I simply wish to give because of all of our companions. Everyone at RCR, ECR, zone, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Lucas Oil, Chevrolet.. everyone that helps us. We’re having the chance to go on the market and have some enjoyable; attempt to proceed to work on our program and construct all the things up. It’s simply unlucky circumstances. Thanks to Rowdy Nation, all of the followers and everyone for his or her continued help. We’ll return to work and prepare for Indianapolis.”

Busch turned, slides in entrance of area at Pocono Corey Lajoie will get into the again of Kyle Busch, sending the No. 8 round and into the entrance of the sphere and accumulating a handful of Cup Collection drivers at Pocono.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Completed thirty third: “I’ve no clue what occurred. I used to be within the prime lane. My group mentioned the No. 8 (Kyle Busch) someway ended up within the grass and got here throughout the monitor. I don’t understand how that occurred. I really feel like from the place we began the day, our technique was good. The pace in our No. 47 Sugarlands Sippin’ Cream Chevy was first rate. We had been contained in the top-20, actually, the entire second-half of the race. I assumed we had been in good place. We had been on 4 tires there, whereas there have been a number of guys on two. I hoped that was going to repay in a while in that run, however we didn’t actually get an opportunity to see how that may work out.”

Todd Gilliland — Completed thirty fourth: “We fought with somewhat little bit of brake shake by way of follow and somewhat initially of the race. About 5 laps earlier than that, my brake pedal began getting somewhat bit lengthy. Then it simply blew in the midst of the straightaway. I’ve by no means had that earlier than. We have now been actually fortunate. We have now had some very well constructed Ford Mustangs popping out of Entrance Row Motorsports and haven’t had many mechanical points the final three years. I thank these guys for giving us nice automobiles. We’ll preserve battling. Undoubtedly not our greatest day to start with and we’ve got a number of work to do however we are going to attempt to be taught from it.”

Ross Chastain — Completed thirty sixth: “I simply flat spun out. We had been all sliding round, however I simply spun out. “It felt prefer it occurred in sluggish movement. Yeah, clearly annoyed with myself, however can’t take it again now.”

Noah Gragson — Completed thirty seventh: “I simply received unfastened in flip one. We had been battling and simply received unfastened. No one received into me. I used to be on their own. I used to be simply making an attempt to make it till we received to the warning and will tighten it up somewhat bit but it surely simply took off on me. It’s positively a bummer being out tremendous early within the race however because of Overstock.com, and this entire 10 group. It hasn’t actually been the weekend we hoped for by way of follow and qualifying and now into the race being out so early.”