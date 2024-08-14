What does J.J. McCarthy’s knee injury mean for the Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an harm that might price him half or all of his rookie season, a deflating flip of occasions for everybody who had been enthused by his preseason debut Saturday within the crew’s 24-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCarthy will bear surgical procedure this week, in line with coach Kevin O’Connell, at which level docs will resolve easy methods to deal with the torn meniscus in his proper knee. That call will decide his restoration timetable and whether or not he might be an element within the Vikings’ 2024 season.

Within the meantime, Sam Darnold will proceed working with the crew’s No. 1 offense in anticipation of beginning the Vikings’ Week 1 sport on the New York Giants.

ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert, draft analyst Jordan Reid and nationwide reporter Jeremy Fowler check out the impression of McCarthy’s harm.

Would the Vikings attempt to rush McCarthy again?

The Minnesota Vikings drafted QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 total choose, however a knee harm may upend his rookie season. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire

That will be unlikely, particularly given Darnold’s place because the No. 1 quarterback by means of coaching camp.

Regardless, O’Connell stated Tuesday that he wouldn’t be a part of the choice on what sort of surgical procedure McCarthy would finally have, and added: “Actually what’s greatest for the long-term well being of J.J. McCarthy would be the precedence.”

There are some benefits to getting McCarthy on the sphere earlier than the top of the season, each for his improvement and giving the crew a greater gauge on whether or not he might be counted on to begin in 2025. However that data will not be extra essential than McCarthy’s knee returning to full well being. — Seifert

What does the harm imply for McCarthy’s improvement as a passer?

McCarthy’s restoration timeline is unknown, however lacking prolonged time can be a major blow to his on-field improvement. One of many greatest questions on McCarthy as a prospect coming into the draft needed to do together with his inexperience as a passer. He wasn’t requested to shoulder the load at Michigan fairly often, as he had solely 25 or extra passing makes an attempt in 12 of his 28 profession begins for the Wolverines, so he wants all of the dwell throws and snaps he can get.

McCarthy — who was drafted No. 10 total as a result of his accuracy and upside — will have the ability to achieve psychological reps by sitting and watching behind Darnold, however the on-field reps might be inconceivable to duplicate as he makes an attempt to be taught and execute O’Connell’s scheme. — Reid

May the Vikings add one other QB to their room?

There is not a urgent want so as to add a quarterback in Minnesota. Darnold (63 profession TD passes, 56 interceptions with a 21-35 profession document) is entrenched because the starter, and the crew is assured in Nick Mullens’ capability to provide in spot obligation. The 29-year-old Mullens has 20 profession begins over a six-year profession with the 49ers, Browns and Vikings. And Minnesota hasn’t completely given up on Jaren Corridor, final 12 months’s fifth-round choose who began twice in 2023.

Aside from Ryan Tannehill, the choices are scarce on the free agent market. It would not shock to see the Vikings at the very least consider the skin choices, however they’ve sufficient expertise to maintain with out McCarthy. — Fowler

What does this imply for WR Justin Jefferson and the remainder of the offense?

Little or no. Darnold has been on monitor all summer season to be the Vikings’ No. 1 quarterback, at the very least to open the season, as McCarthy was being introduced alongside on a methodical timetable.

Darnold and Jefferson have begun establishing a transparent rapport in coaching camp practices, with Jefferson noting Darnold’s capability to “put contact on the ball right here and there” and understanding “what pace he must throw the ball and the way he must throw the ball.”

O’Connell has been saying all summer season that he desires to emphasise the operating sport regardless of who’s his beginning quarterback. Even with out McCarthy, Aaron Jones stays on monitor to pair up with Ty Chandler for 20-plus touches per sport between the 2 of them. — Seifert

What does this imply for the Vikings’ 2024 competitiveness?

The harm strikes Darnold from a place-holder for McCarthy to a longer-term starter — maybe for your complete season. Pretty much as good as Darnold has regarded throughout spring and summer season practices — and for all of the chemistry he has developed with Jefferson and nonetheless being solely 27 years previous — there stays a good diploma of uncertainty about how that can all translate in regular-season video games.

Darnold has a 21-35 document as an NFL starter in admittedly unideal conditions with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, and he spent the 2023 season as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers. If Darnold has a troublesome go early within the season, or if he will get injured, the Vikings may not have McCarthy to alleviate him. As an alternative, the remaining quarterbacks on their roster are Mullens and Corridor, who had been 1-4 as starters for Minnesota in 2023. — Seifert

What does this imply for the 2025 offseason?

A technique or one other, the Vikings are headed for a collection of actually essential choices this offseason. McCarthy’s harm, on the very least, will make these choices harder and will additional push out the timing of their quarterback transition.

The primary determination is apparent. Darnold is on a one-year contract. If McCarthy does not play this season, or will get minimal work, would the Vikings be able to anoint him their 2025 starter? Or would they want Darnold — or one other veteran — to function a foil?

Secondly, each O’Connell and normal supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are within the third 12 months of four-year contracts. They had been employed in 2022 partially to handle the transition from Kirk Cousins to the subsequent beginning quarterback. If McCarthy is not capable of set up himself in 2024, how will homeowners Zygi and Mark Wilf consider O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah? Will they provide market-level extensions or have them work in 2025 on the ultimate 12 months of their offers? — Seifert