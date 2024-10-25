What does Dejounte Murray's injury mean for Pelicans in NBA West?

What does Dejounte Murray’s injury mean for Pelicans in NBA West?

by

Dejounte Murray, the versatile All-Star level guard who was the prized acquisition for the New Orleans Pelicans, broke his left hand within the season opener, the group confirmed Thursday.

Murray, whom the Pelicans acquired in an offseason commerce with the Atlanta Hawks, used the hand to brace a fall late within the fourth quarter of his group’s 123-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He remained within the recreation, and the difficulty didn’t seem like severe till early Thursday morning, when the information concerning the harm broke.

The setback presents an early problem for Murray and a Pelicans group already managing different harm points.

How lengthy is Dejounte Murray out?

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) guards Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans mentioned in an replace Thursday that medical imaging after the sport confirmed the left hand fracture and added that Murray shall be out indefinitely.

All issues Pelicans: Newest New Orleans Pelicans information, schedule, roster, stats, harm updates and extra.

ESPN was the primary to report the information.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, every hand accommodates 27 bones, and the severity of a damaged hand is determined by which bone or bones had been fractured. Murray will almost definitely must put on a splint or solid for a number of weeks whereas the bones heal. Based on the Cleveland Clinic, most damaged hand accidents require a month or two to heal.

Leave a Comment