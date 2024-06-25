Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has an opportunity to develop into the franchise’s all-time main passer this season. He wants 4,724 passing yards to cross Tony Romo and break the profession passing yards file.

Romo and Prescott could also be battling for the staff’s file, however they aren’t the 2 Cowboys quarterbacks within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame.

It brings up a query: what would Prescott must do to hitch Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman sooner or later?

Right here at LoneStarLive.com, we’re asking ourselves a query about some Dallas Cowboys gamers: What would it not take for them to make it to the Corridor of Fame?

Fortunately for us, there’s a software that may assist us reply that query. Professional-Soccer-Reference.com has a Corridor of Fame monitor that provides a Corridor of Fame monitor quantity to each participant. The positioning additionally has a quantity for the common Corridor of Fame participant at each place.

We determined to make use of this software to look at which present Cowboys – and some former ones – might make the Corridor of Fame. We’ve seemed on the case for proper guard Zack Martin and operating again Ezekiel Elliott.

Now, let’s have a look at what Prescott has to do to be thought of for the Corridor of Fame.

QB Dak Prescott

Age: 30

Seasons: 8

By the numbers: 67% completion proportion, 29,459 passing yards, 202 touchdowns, 74 INTs

Accolades: Offensive Rookie of the Yr, 4-time Professional Bowler, 1-time second-team All-Professional

Professional-Soccer-Reference.com HOF monitor: 44.10

Common NFL HOF QB monitor: 108

On the floor, it appears to be like like Prescott has an extended highway forward of him.

Prescott has but to win a Tremendous Bowl, one thing the common Corridor of Fame quarterback has executed twice, based on Professional Soccer Reference’s monitor. He has but to go to a NFC Championship, as effectively. He enters this season with a 2-5 postseason file. For Prescott to noticeably be thought of for the Corridor of Fame, that should enhance.

By way of private accolades and numbers, nevertheless, Prescott is on a superb tempo. The typical Corridor of Fame quarterback has thrown for slightly below 40,000 profession yards. Prescott is 10,000 away from that. Due to the present passing tendencies within the NFL, nevertheless, Prescott would probably must hit the 60,000 mark to noticeably be thought of.

That may imply Prescott has to play roughly seven to 9 extra seasons. He’d additionally must play at a excessive stage. The typical Corridor of Fame quarterback has been a Professional Bowler eight occasions. Prescott is midway there.

An MVP season would additionally go a good distance for Prescott’s case. He was a runner-up this previous season.

There’s definitely work to be executed earlier than Prescott is within the dialog. The onus is on him to place himself there. But when this previous season was any indication, he could also be hitting the prime of his profession, making the subsequent few seasons pivotal for his potential candidacy.