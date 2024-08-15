What did Cierre Wood do? Ex-NFL player sentenced to life in prison

What did Cierre Wood do? Ex-NFL player sentenced to life in prison

by

La’Rayah Davis was discovered useless in Cierre Wooden’s house, simply weeks after having moved in along with her mom Amy Taylor.

Wooden, 33, was sentenced to life in jail with the potential for parole after 10 years.

After reaching a plea take care of prosecutors, he pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse of his girlfriend’s 5-year outdated daughter.

In response to the information sources, Clark County District Court docket Choose Jacqueline Bluth ordered that Wooden additionally serve between 28 months and 6 years for the felony little one abuse cost, consecutively.

Houston Texans running back Cierre Wood (41) runs the ball Dallas Cowboys linebacker Caleb McSurdy (56) in the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium.

In April 2019, Davis was discovered useless and Taylor informed police on the that point that she sat on her little one whereas disciplining her.

Wooden informed them he used train as self-discipline and that the kid fell backward doing sit-ups, hitting her head on carpeted flooring, in response to reviews.

Leave a Comment