What did Cierre Wood do? Ex-NFL player sentenced to life in prison

La’Rayah Davis was discovered useless in Cierre Wooden’s house, simply weeks after having moved in along with her mom Amy Taylor.

Wooden, 33, was sentenced to life in jail with the potential for parole after 10 years.

After reaching a plea take care of prosecutors, he pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse of his girlfriend’s 5-year outdated daughter.

In response to the information sources, Clark County District Court docket Choose Jacqueline Bluth ordered that Wooden additionally serve between 28 months and 6 years for the felony little one abuse cost, consecutively.

In April 2019, Davis was discovered useless and Taylor informed police on the that point that she sat on her little one whereas disciplining her.

Wooden informed them he used train as self-discipline and that the kid fell backward doing sit-ups, hitting her head on carpeted flooring, in response to reviews.

Each, Wooden and Taylor,31, have been indicted on homicide in June of 2019 and pleaded out to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse fees. In response to the reviews, Wooden entered what is called an Alford plea, a proper request for forgiveness in legal court docket that permits a defendant to nonetheless declare innocence.

The post-mortem report revealed revealed that Davis had 20 damaged ribs, inner bleeding, a lacerated liver and bruises to her coronary heart, diaphragm and connective tissue. She died of blunt drive accidents

Wooden was a operating again that went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2013 however went on to play with the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and the Payments. He additionally frolicked within the Canadian Soccer league.