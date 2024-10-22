What Desmond Ridder Will Bring to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are already making a transfer to handle the absence of quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
The Raiders have signed former third-round decide Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals apply squad. Ridder was the No. 74 general choice by the Atlanta Falcons within the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.
Ridder began 17 video games in two seasons for the Falcons, finishing 64 % of his passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons traded him to the Cardinals in March for huge receiver Rondale Moore.
Ridder is predicted to function the backup and even compete with Gardner Minshew II for the beginning function. O’Connell might be positioned on Injured Reserve.
What sort of ability set does Ridder carry to the Silver and Black?
If he sees any motion, Ridder is a reasonably correct quarterback who has confidence within the pocket and isn’t afraid to push the ball down the sphere. He may use his legs, as he rushed for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns in two seasons with Atlanta.
Ridder is accustomed to working a system like that of Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He can function inside a run-heavy offense and is strong at making play-action throws. If he will get right into a rhythm on a drive, he can lead the offense down the sphere and end in the long run zone.
The Raiders might have an offensive factor they didn’t beforehand have with Ridder. The Falcons had success within the crimson zone working learn choices, the place Ridder stored the ball and had a wide-open lane to the top zone.
Ridder, like each Raider quarterbacks this season, has a turnover downside. He had 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles in simply 13 video games final season, leading to his benching at a number of factors within the season.
Coach Antonio Pierce might get take a look at Ridder this week to see how properly he operates the offense in a brief period of time. He might put Ridder within the recreation towards their greatest rival if he likes what he sees.
It’s doubtless Minshew will begin your entire recreation, nevertheless it might provide Las Vegas some consolation figuring out they’ve a backup with beginning expertise.
