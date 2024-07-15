What dates are Amazon Prime Day 2024? Start time, deals, what to know

Amazon’s tenth Prime Day occasion takes place this week and guarantees thousands and thousands of offers throughout greater than 35 classes, together with electronics, kitchen, attire and sweetness.

The 2-day summer time gross sales occasion formally begins at 12:01 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, July 16 and runs by way of Wednesday, July 17, in accordance with the corporate, however Prime members have entry to early financial savings.

Sure manufacturers equivalent to Nordic Observe, Poppi Prebiotic Sodas, and Hatch are already providing offers for the occasion, and sure influencers began dropping offers on numerous merchandise on July 8.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the worth we carry to members all 12 months lengthy, and options thousands and thousands of offers throughout greater than 35 product classes in addition to reductions on Amazon Gadgets, high quality leisure, groceries, journey, and extra in the course of the occasion,” mentioned Jamil Ghani, vp of Amazon Prime, in a information launch.

“In reality, over the course of final 12 months, Amazon clients saved almost $24 billion from offers and coupons − with Prime members having fun with the overwhelming majority of these financial savings − together with over $2.5 billion throughout Prime Day 2023,” Ghani added within the information launch.

This is what it’s good to find out about this summer time’s Prime Day occasion.

Purchases you make by way of our hyperlinks might earn us and our publishing companions a fee.

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

The gross sales occasion begins at 3 a.m. EDT/12:01 a.m. PDT on July 16.

How lengthy does Amazon Prime Day final?

The occasion runs by way of July 17.

What objects might be on sale as a part of Amazon Prime Day?

Listed below are some early financial savings offers clients can make the most of:

Amazon Prime Video offers: As much as 50% off choose exhibits and flicks to lease or purchase on Prime Video, plus offers on choose channels by way of Prime Video Channels. Crunchyroll, Starz and MGM+ can be found for $0.99 every per 30 days for as much as two months, and Prime members can get 50% off AMC+ and Paramount+ with Showtime for as much as two months.

As much as 50% off choose exhibits and flicks to lease or purchase on Prime Video, plus offers on choose channels by way of Prime Video Channels. Crunchyroll, Starz and MGM+ can be found for $0.99 every per 30 days for as much as two months, and Prime members can get 50% off AMC+ and Paramount+ with Showtime for as much as two months. Amazon gadget gross sales: Amazon says it’s providing its lowest worth ever on choose Amazon gadgets, together with Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Out of doors 4 multi-packs Fireplace TV Dice (third Gen), Kindle Scribe and Eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi programs. Customers also can save as much as 68% on choose Amazon gadgets, together with Echo Present 8 (third Gen), Fireplace TV 2-Collection, Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Collection Good Fireplace TV with Alexa Voice Distant, Fireplace HD 10 tablets, Fireplace HD 8 Children, Luna controllers and Amazon Good Plugs.

Amazon says it’s providing its lowest worth ever on choose Amazon gadgets, together with Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Out of doors 4 multi-packs Fireplace TV Dice (third Gen), Kindle Scribe and Eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi programs. Customers also can save as much as 68% on choose Amazon gadgets, together with Echo Present 8 (third Gen), Fireplace TV 2-Collection, Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Collection Good Fireplace TV with Alexa Voice Distant, Fireplace HD 10 tablets, Fireplace HD 8 Children, Luna controllers and Amazon Good Plugs. Grocery offers: Amazon is providing coupons for $15 off on Amazon Contemporary bodily retailer purchases price at the very least $75 from June 26 to July 15. Prime clients and customers with a registered EBT card who haven’t beforehand signed up can get three free months of Amazon’s grocery subscription.

Are you able to store Amazon Prime Day with out a membership?

The gross sales occasion is solely for Prime members. Eligible customers can join a free 30-day trial earlier than the occasion to make the most of the occasion’s offers.

How a lot is an Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime prices $14.99 per 30 days, or $139 per 12 months. Subscribing to solely Prime Video prices $8.99 per 30 days.

College students and customers between the ages of 18 and 24 can join $7.49 per 30 days, or $69 per 12 months.

How you can entry Amazon Prime Day unique offers

Prime members can stand up to 40% off Sony Wi-fi Headphones, as much as 30% off the Peloton Unique Bike and Bike+, amongst different offers by requesting an invite to entry invite-only offers.

Gabe Hauari is a nationwide trending information reporter at USA TODAY. You possibly can observe him on X @GabeHauari or e mail him at [email protected].