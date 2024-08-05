What Could Prevent a Recovery?

Bitcoin value declined additional under the $55,000 assist zone. BTC is down over 15% and may even slide towards the $50,000 zone.

Bitcoin gained bearish momentum under the $56,500 and $55,000 assist ranges.

The value is buying and selling under $55,000 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common.

There’s a connecting bearish pattern line forming with resistance at $56,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).

The pair may begin a good restoration wave if it clears the $58,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Worth Nosedives

Bitcoin value prolonged losses under the $56,500 assist zone. BTC even traded under the $55,000 and $54,500 ranges. A low is fashioned close to $52,430 and the value is now consolidating losses.

It recovered above the $53,500 degree and examined the 23.6% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $61,040 swing excessive to the $52,430 low. Nevertheless, the value is now struggling to clear the $55,000 resistance zone. There may be additionally a connecting bearish pattern line forming with resistance at $56,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin value is buying and selling under $55,000 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common. On the upside, the value might face resistance close to the $55,500 degree. The primary key resistance is close to the $56,800 degree.

A transparent transfer above the $56,800 resistance may ship the value additional increased within the coming periods. The following key resistance could possibly be $58,000 or the 61.8% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $61,040 swing excessive to the $52,430 low.

The following main hurdle sits at $58,800. A detailed above the $58,800 resistance may spark bullish strikes. Within the said case, the value might rise and check the $60,000 resistance.

Extra Downsides In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to get better above the $56,800 resistance zone, it might begin one other decline. Speedy assist on the draw back is close to the $53,000 degree.

The primary main assist is $52,500. The following assist is now close to $52,000. Any extra losses may ship the value towards the $50,000 assist zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining tempo within the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Power Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now under the 30 degree.

Main Help Ranges – $53,000, adopted by $52,500.

Main Resistance Ranges – $56,800, and $58,000.