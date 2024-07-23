What comes next for the residents of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s district? – Houston Public Media

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s dying leaves a void in a intently divided Home of Representatives. The Texas Election Code supplies a two-step course of for filling the seat of a Home member who dies in workplace.

One is the method for filling the deceased member’s place on the November poll. The candidate shall be chosen by a vote of Harris County Democratic Occasion precinct chairs in an open contest. The occasion has till August twenty sixth at 5 p.m. to carry that vote, based on Texas legislation. There are roughly 130 precinct chairs presently in workplace.

“And there shall be a particular election to fill out the (unexpired) time period,” stated Michael Adams, who teaches political science at Texas Southern College. “Will probably be known as by the Governor.”

Jackson Lee died Friday in Houston on the age of 74.

The final member of Congress from Texas earlier than Jackson Lee to die in workplace was Republican Congressman Ron Wright (TX-6), who died of COVID in 2021. He was succeeded in a particular election by Republican Jake Ellzey, who subsequently gained the final election for that seat and has held it ever since.

The places of work of Texas’ 18th Congressional District proceed to operate even with out a congressperson, with employees offering constituent companies.

“The Congresswoman’s last message to her Chief of Employees, Lillie Coney, and her District Director was to see that the Washington DC Workplaces proceed the work throughout this Hurricane Season to behave as liaisons with the deployment of all help to constituents and help within the work of FEMA, SBA, and Crimson Cross, joined by dozens of volunteers to get assist the place it’s wanted,” stated a press release Jackson Lee’s workplace issued Sunday.