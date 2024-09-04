What channel is the Phillies game on Wednesday? How to watch, stream

The Philadelphia Phillies conclude a two-game sequence towards the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in Toronto.

Did the Phillies win final evening?

Phillies 10, Blue Jays 8

Kyle Schwarber hit three house runs, together with a three-run homer within the ninth, because the Phillies rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to win.

The Phillies have been trailing 8-7 with two on and nobody out within the ninth when Schwarber hit a 1-2 pitch from Toronto nearer Chad Inexperienced over the appropriate discipline fence. Schwarber led off the sport with a solo homer and hit a two-run shot within the fourth. Schwarber was 5-for-6 with three homers, a double and 6 RBIs.

Schwarber joins Mike Schmidt as the one Phillies in franchise historical past with 5 hits and three house runs in the identical sport. Schwarber can be the primary Phillie since at the very least 1900 to hit three house runs in a sport twice in a single season.

What time do the Phillies play tonight?

Philadelphia faces Toronto at 3:07 p.m., Wednesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.49 ERA) will face Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66 ERA).

What channel is the Phillies sport on tonight?

The sport might be on NBCSP and MLB Community for out-of-market viewers. The radio broadcast might be on 94WIP and WDEL 101.7 FM/1150 AM.

How can I stream tonight’s Phillies sport?

Each Phillies sport is streamed on MLB.com with the MLB TV bundle, which it’s important to pay for. You may as well stream the radio broadcasts with MLB audio.

When do the Phillies play on Apple TV+ this season?

The Phillies are scheduled for yet another sport on “Friday Night time Baseball” on Apple TV+.

Sept. 20:Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

How can I watch the Phillies on Apple TV+?

You may want a subscription to Apple TV+ if you wish to watch it. A month-to-month subscription to Apple TV+ A month-to-month subscription to Apple TV+ is $9.99. Nonetheless, Apple TV+ provides a free trial with the requirement of an electronic mail or Apple ID.