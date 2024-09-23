What channel is the Jaguars-Bills game on today? Start time, announcers, and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars must be thrilled about how issues performed out within the AFC South in Week 1. Whereas the Indianapolis Colts earned their first win of the season, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans misplaced. That signifies that the Jags can transfer up within the division in the event that they beat the Buffalo Payments on Monday Evening Soccer. Certain, they’d nonetheless be one recreation behind the Texans however the hole can be simpler to shut.
However, dropping to Buffalo in Week 3 would put the Jaguars at a extreme drawback simply three video games into the season. Proper now, they are a 5.5-point underdog however they’ve sufficient expertise on each side of the ball. It will not be simple but it surely’s doable if Jacksonville cuts down on errors and exploit their opponents’ weaknesses.
If you wish to watch the sport, here is how you are able to do it.
You should have choices to observe this recreation. You may catch it on Fox30 or ESPN should you’re outdoors the Jacksonville space. An alternative choice is to stream the sport on both FuboTV or NFL+. Each providers require a subscription, although.
The excellent news is that fuboTV is providing a free seven-day trial for first-time subscribers. Click on right here to get it.
When you favor to hearken to the sport, you are able to do it on WJXL 1010 AM/92.5 FM. 99.9 Gator Nation will even carry the published.
On TV, Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Reddick will present evaluation from the sales space whereas Laura Rutledge handles sideline responsibility.
When you catch the sport on the radio, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman and Tony Boselli would be the sales space analysts and Bucky Brooks will report from the sidelines.
The Jaguars are 10-9 all-time in opposition to the Payments. The final 4 instances these two AFC golf equipment have confronted off in opposition to one another, Jacksonville has come out on prime thrice. The final time Buffalo gained was again within the distant yr of 2018.
Again in 2021, the Jags gained 9-6. This was the second and final win City Meyer skilled within the NFL. Jacksonville gained one other recreation that yr however that was with interim Darrell Bevell on the helm and as soon as they’d fired Meyer.
Final yr, the Jaguars additionally beat Buffalo—this time in London. The loss was noteworthy as a result of jetlag was cited as one of many causes the Payments misplaced. In Week 3, although, the sport shall be at Highmark Stadium, so that they’ll haven’t any excuse.