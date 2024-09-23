What Are the Precautions for the Use of Non-stick Pans?

-
Writer
Chris Jiang
-
Revealed
March 31, 2023
-
Phrase depend
416
Many individuals will discover an issue when cooking at residence, that’s, the phenomenon of sticky pots and pans, so there will probably be many individuals select to purchase non-stick pots and pans, however time with a very long time will discover that the coating of non-stick pans seem to fall off, so we all know how one can repair it? Litong will introduce you!
Non-stick pan coating off how one can restore?
If the coating of a non-stick pan falls off, you may paint it your self or restore it at a specialised restore facility. When the coating of a non-stick pan comes off, it produces a toxin that’s dangerous to people at excessive temperatures and must be painted or repaired. Non-stick pans needs to be cleaned first, sandpapered, soaked in white vinegar and dried. The floor paint dries slowly over a mild fireplace.
Litong has a wide range of top quality coatings that present enhanced non-stick, abrasion and chemical resistant floor properties (mixture) which are actually distinctive. Protected meals preparation requires the usage of meals grade coatings utilized to cooking surfaces, comparable to stainless-steel, to offer a non-stick floor. At Lite-On, we provide secure meals coatings which were developed to inhibit chemical corrosion and make easy, easy-to-clean meals preparation a actuality for the business. These FDA-approved food-grade powder coating merchandise improve surfaces to make them sturdy.
What are the precautions for the usage of non-stick pans?
-
Non-stick pans can’t be used for acidic meals. PTFE doesn’t have a excessive bond energy and acids are likely to corrode the steel physique. As soon as the physique is corroded, it is going to broaden, which can trigger the coating to broaden and result in a big space of the coating to fall off. It’s understood that many meals eaten every day are acidic meals.
-
Using temperature needs to be managed under 250 ℃. When cooking, the usage of temperature management at 250 ℃ or much less, many dishes must be fried, comparable to fried rooster wings, fried ribs, and so forth.. And the boiling level of oil is 320 ℃. When frying meals, the oil is all the time sizzling and excessive temperature, which might simply result in the decomposition of dangerous elements within the non-stick frying pan.
-
Don’t use an iron spatula, beware of harm. When utilizing a spatula, it’s straightforward to wreck the coating of the non-stick pan, making the poisonous coating combined into the dish, which is dangerous to well being. Earlier than utilizing a non-stick pan, you have to test if the coating is falling off to keep away from critical penalties.
This text has been seen 145 instances.