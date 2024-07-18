What Are the Chances of Another Rise?

Bitcoin value struggled to increase beneficial properties above the $66,000 resistance degree. BTC is consolidating and holding beneficial properties above the $63,500 zone.

Bitcoin struggled to proceed greater above the $66,000 resistance zone.

The worth is buying and selling above $63,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.

There’s a key bullish pattern line forming with assist at $64,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).

The pair may proceed to maneuver up until it breaks the $63,500 assist zone.

Bitcoin Worth Holds Positive aspects, Can It Rise Once more?

Bitcoin value remained in a bullish zone above the $63,500 and $63,800 resistance ranges. BTC made one other try and clear the $66,000 resistance zone. Nevertheless, the bulls failed to increase beneficial properties and the value began a draw back correction.

There was a drop beneath the $65,000 and $64,500 ranges. The worth dipped beneath the 50% Fib retracement degree of the upward transfer from the $62,465 swing low to the $66,100 excessive.

It discovered assist close to the $63,850 zone and the 61.8% Fib retracement degree of the upward transfer from the $62,465 swing low to the $66,100 excessive. There may be additionally a key bullish pattern line forming with assist at $64,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin value is now buying and selling above $64,000 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. If there’s a recent enhance, the value may face resistance close to the $65,000 degree. The primary key resistance is close to the $66,000 degree.

A transparent transfer above the $66,000 resistance may spark one other enhance within the coming classes. The subsequent key resistance could possibly be $66,500. The subsequent main hurdle sits at $67,200. A detailed above the $67,200 resistance may push the value additional greater. Within the acknowledged case, the value may rise and take a look at the $68,000 resistance.

Extra Downsides In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $65,000 resistance zone, it may proceed to maneuver down. Instant assist on the draw back is close to the $64,000 degree and the pattern line.

The primary main assist is $63,850. The subsequent assist is now close to $63,500. Any extra losses may ship the value towards the $62,500 assist zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now dropping tempo within the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Power Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now close to the 50 degree.

Main Assist Ranges – $64,000, adopted by $63,500.

Main Resistance Ranges – $65,000, and $66,000.