What are anti-ligature blinds?

October 14, 2022

Anti-ligature blinds have gotten more and more common in a spread of various settings. The way in which these blinds differ from conventional blinds is that they’re designed to stop suicide by hanging.

Initially, uptake for one of these blind was largely restricted to high-risk environments reminiscent of psychiatric hospitals and prisons, the place suicide is frequent. In psychological well being environments and detention centres, suicide by way of hanging is frequent and preventative measures have to be carried out. An enormous vary of objects might be used to create a ligature level, which means anti-ligature programs are extremely vital.

Over time, anti-ligature blinds have been equipped to hospitals, faculties, pupil lodging and even inns.

How do they work?

There are a selection of various programs in the marketplace, however probably the most dependable may properly be the magnetic anti-ligature system. YewdaleKestrel® merchandise utilise load launch magnets which separate when a downward drive is exerted on the product. Which means the product falls to the bottom safely and prevents suicide by way of hanging.

The magnetic programs utilized in Yewdale’s merchandise are extremely dependable as a result of magnets do not lose their energy for lots of of years, guaranteeing a lifetime of lifesaving performance.

Anti-ligature blinds often have a magnetic connection level above the blind’s barrel. The blind is simple to reconnect to the magnetic bracket after it has fallen to the ground.

