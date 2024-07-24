Whale surfaces and capsizes boat off New Hampshire coast

A breaching whale crashed into a ship off the New Hampshire shore Tuesday, capsizing the vessel and sending two fishermen into the water.

Video captured by 16-year-old Colin Yanger from a close-by boat exhibits the second the humpback whale out of the blue jumped out of the water and fell straight down on the 23-foot boat. Yanger, occurred to be recording after seeing the whale breach just a few instances prior, then helped the 2 fishermen out of the water with the assistance of his brother, he advised TV station WMUR.

Avid fisherman Ryland Kenney advised the Washington Publish he had taken images of the precise whale in that space not too long ago however that he had no worries a couple of shut encounter when he set out that Tuesday together with his good friend, Greg Paquette.

After recognizing the whale, nonetheless, the pair mentioned they maintained at the very least a 50-foot distance from the mammal, however then it began swimming under their boat, he advised the Publish.

Then, whereas Paquette’s again was turned to the rear, Kenney watched because the whale got here out of the water together with his mouth “large open” earlier than closing down on what the fisherman advised the Publish he believed was the engine.

Kenney promptly jumped from the boat into the 55-degree water, however Paquette, who had on a life jacket, was thrown, forcing him to swim earlier than the boat fell on him, the Publish reported.

Neither of the lads nor the whale have been injured within the incident, and the vessel has been salvaged, the U.S. Coast Guard mentioned. The company thanked the “good samaritans” for his or her fast motion in rescuing the fishermen and urged the general public to report noticed whales to their native USCG command middle.