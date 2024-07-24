Whale capsizes boat, tossing 2 people overboard off New Hampshire coast : NPR

toggle caption Colin Yager/TMX/AP

Two folks have been thrown overboard by a whale whereas boating off the coast of New Hampshire on Tuesday, the Coast Guard stated.

Video of the incident exhibits the whale breaching, or capturing out of the water, and touchdown on the boat, capsizing it.

A mayday name was issued, and others have been in a position to rescue the boaters, the Coast Guard stated.

“We’re grateful to the nice Samaritans for taking such fast motion to rescue these two people. Bravo Zulu!” the Coast Guard wrote on social media platform X.

The Coast Guard stated the 2 boaters have been unhurt and their boat salvaged. They stated the whale seemed to be unhurt.

Greg Paquette was one of many males thrown off the boat.

“All of that is taking place, from the whale hitting the boat, to us being within the water, is 4 seconds. But when appeared prefer it was so much longer,” he informed Good Morning America Wednesday.

Teenage brothers, Wyatt and Colin Yager, have been in a close-by boat. They captured the breaching whale on video and helped rescue Paquette and Ryland Kenney, the opposite man thrown overboard.

“It was a second of, ‘Oh man, what simply occurred?’ It was a whole shock,” Wyatt Yager stated on Good Morning America. “After which, instantly, simply drop every thing and go get these guys out of the water.”