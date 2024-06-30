WestJet flight cancellations hit tens of thousands of travelers

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, mentioned Sunday that it canceled greater than 800 flights affecting tens of 1000’s of passengers as an sudden strike by airplane mechanics entered its third day.

Round 680 employees, whose each day inspections and repairs are important to airline operations, walked off the job on Friday night, regardless of a directive for binding arbitration from the federal labor minister.

The strike is occurring through the Canada Day lengthy weekend, the busiest journey week of the yr within the nation.

Each the airline and the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Affiliation have accused the opposite aspect of refusing to barter in good religion.

WestJet Airways president Diederik Pen has confused what he calls the “continued reckless actions” of a union making “blatant efforts” to disrupt Canadians’ journey plans, whereas the affiliation claimed the Calgary-Alberta, based mostly firm has refused to answer its newest counterproposal.

In an replace to members Sunday, it mentioned that mechanics have been “the sufferer of WestJet’s virulent PR marketing campaign that you’re scofflaws,” citing “calumnies” towards employees round their proper to strike.

The job motion comes after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal from WestJet in mid-June and following two weeks of tense talks between the 2 events.

Because the clock ticked down towards a Friday strike deadline, the deadlock prompted Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan to step in, mandating that WestJet and the union undertake binding arbitration headed by the nation’s labor tribunal.

That course of usually sidesteps a piece stoppage. WestJet actually thought so, stating the union had “confirmed they may abide by the course.”

“Given this, a strike or lockout won’t happen, and the airline will not proceed in canceling flights,” the airline mentioned Thursday.

The mechanics took a special view. The union negotiating committee mentioned it could “adjust to the minister’s order and directs its members to chorus from any illegal job motion.” Lower than 24 hours later, employees have been on the picket strains.