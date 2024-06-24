West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen’s six powers SA to semifinal, WI knocked out | Cricket News

West Indies vs South Africa Dwell Rating, T20 World Cup 2024 Match At the moment: Driving on an all-round bowling efficiency South Africa restricted West Indies to 135 for 8 earlier than clinching a last-over win to achieve the semifinal on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday.

In reply, South Africa suffered two early wickets by the hands of Andre Russell earlier than rain stopped play. The goal was revised to 123 in a 17-over chase. West Indies clawed again into the competition with a string of wickets however Marco Jansen led the act in a nervy end, sealing the Proteas’ first semifinal berth in 10 years.