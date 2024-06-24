West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Jansen’s six powers SA to semifinal, WI knocked out | Cricket News

West Indies vs South Africa Dwell Rating, T20 World Cup 2024 Match At the moment: Driving on an all-round bowling efficiency South Africa restricted West Indies to 135 for 8 earlier than clinching a last-over win to achieve the semifinal on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday.
In reply, South Africa suffered two early wickets by the hands of Andre Russell earlier than rain stopped play. The goal was revised to 123 in a 17-over chase. West Indies clawed again into the competition with a string of wickets however Marco Jansen led the act in a nervy end, sealing the Proteas’ first semifinal berth in 10 years.
Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram has gained the toss and with none hesitation opted to bowl first towards Rovman Powell’s West Indies. Each the groups have made one modifications from their final match. For South Africa, left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamis is available in for Ottneil Baartman, whereas for West Indies Kyle Mayers replaces Johnson Charles.
West Indies seemed good after the powerplay however didn’t maintain the momentum for a protracted within the latter half of the innings. Roston Chase, who was dropped twice scored a feisty fifty however he by no means received any help from the opposite finish. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27) was essentially the most profitable bowler.
Observe WI vs SA Dwell Rating updates
Match EndedICC Males’s T20 World Cup, 2024 – Tremendous Eight – Match 10
West Indies
135/8 (20.0)
vs
South Africa
124/7 (16.1)
Match Ended ( Day – Tremendous Eight – Match 10 )
South Africa beat West Indies by 3 wickets (DLS methodology)