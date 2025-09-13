Were Deion Sanders, Terrell Owens Teammates? A Look at Their Relationship After Connecting at Colorado Game

When you have Deion Sanders’ phone number, anyone will answer. The Colorado coach has used his celebrity Rolodex to bring everyone from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Denzel Washington into his program, creating moments that extend far beyond typical college football preparation.

Sanders has mastered the art of leveraging star power for his Buffaloes. He’s brought in former All-Pro running back Marshall Faulk and former All-Pro defensive tackle Warren Sapp to join his coaching staff permanently. But his reach extends even further when he needs to inspire his players with guest appearances from entertainment and sports legends.

How Did Terrell Owens Help Colorado’s Receivers Before Houston?

Before taking on the Houston Cougars, Sanders called on Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to work with his receiving corps. Owens didn’t just show up for a quick photo opportunity. He rolled up his sleeves and got to work.

Coach Prime convinced Owens to spend some time with his receivers before the game against the Cougars, and Owens was hyped up.

Owens was on the field with Colorado’s receivers during warmups, coaching, encouraging, and cheering them on.

The Hall of Famer worked directly with the players, sharing techniques and insights that only someone with his resume could provide.

What History Do Deion Sanders and Owens Share?

While Sanders and Owens were never teammates, they developed a mutual respect as fierce competitors during their NFL careers. Their battles on the field created a bond that extends into Sanders’s coaching career at Colorado.

Owens emerged as a superstar wide receiver with the San Francisco 49ers during the late 1990s. During those early years, he regularly faced off against Sanders, who was shutting down receivers as a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. Their matchups became must-see television for NFL fans.

Owens entered the NFL in 1996 after the 49ers selected him in the third round. He started his career playing second fiddle to Jerry Rice, widely considered the greatest wide receiver ever, but quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game.

By 2000, Owens had arrived as a superstar. He made his first Pro Bowl and earned the first of six All-Pro selections after catching 97 passes for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns. That season marked the beginning of a legendary career that would see him become one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history.

Like Sanders, Owens brought a larger-than-life personality to everything he did. His touchdown celebrations became legendary, his brash confidence made headlines, and his willingness to speak his mind kept reporters busy. Whether he was shaking a cheerleader’s pompoms after scoring or striking a pose on the Dallas Cowboys’ star at midfield, Owens knew how to make every game appointment television.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized Owens’ brilliance in 2018, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game. Now, he’s using that experience to help Sanders’ young receivers at Colorado reach their potential.