Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal, pineapple Frosty now available in Texas

Wendy’s extremely anticipated Krabby Patty Kollab and Pineapple Below the Sea Frosty are right here.

The brand new menu gadgets made their debut on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to have fun the twenty fifth anniversary of the hit animated sequence “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger encompasses a quarter pound of Wendy’s beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun.

The Pineapple Below the Sea Frosty is made from Vanilla Frosty with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl.

The gadgets can be found within the U.S., Canada and Guam.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal launch date

The meal will be bought beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty worth

Whereas costs fluctuate by location, Krabby Patty Meal will value about $10, in keeping with the restaurant’s on-line menu.

The meal contains the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger, Fries, and Below the Sea Frosty.

The burger alone will value simply over $5, whereas the Below the Sea Frosty, relying on the dimensions, prices anyplace from $1.99 to $4.79.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty areas

In search of a Wendy’s close to you. Their retailer locator ought to assist with that.

