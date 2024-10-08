Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal, pineapple Frosty now available in Texas

Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal, pineapple Frosty now available in Texas

by

Wendy’s extremely anticipated Krabby Patty Kollab and Pineapple Below the Sea Frosty are right here.

The brand new menu gadgets made their debut on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to have fun the twenty fifth anniversary of the hit animated sequence “SpongeBob SquarePants.” 

The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger encompasses a quarter pound of Wendy’s beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun.

Leave a Reply