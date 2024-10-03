Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal celebrates SpongeBob: Release date details

by

It has been 25 years for the reason that hit animated sequence “SpongeBob SquarePants” made its debut, and Wendy’s is celebrating with a pair of particular menu objects.

Followers should purchase a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger paired with a Pineapple Below the Sea Frosty beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Wendy’s is partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount to deliver the meals from underneath the ocean to actual life for the primary time.

Leave a Reply