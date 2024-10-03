Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal celebrates SpongeBob: Release date details

It has been 25 years for the reason that hit animated sequence “SpongeBob SquarePants” made its debut, and Wendy’s is celebrating with a pair of particular menu objects.

Followers should purchase a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger paired with a Pineapple Below the Sea Frosty beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Wendy’s is partnering with Nickelodeon and Paramount to deliver the meals from underneath the ocean to actual life for the primary time.

“‘The Krabby Patty Kollab’ marks one other progressive method to proceed the landmark twenty fifth anniversary celebration of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ bringing Bikini Backside to the floor like by no means earlier than,” stated Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Model Studio.

The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger contains a quarter pound of Wendy’s beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun.

The Pineapple Below the Sea Frosty is fabricated from Vanilla Frosty with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl.

The objects can be found within the U.S., Canada and Guam.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal launch date

The meal could be bought beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.

