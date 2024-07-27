Wemby, France Beat Brazil: Group Results Ahead of 2024 Olympic Basketball KO Bracket | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

THOMAS COEX/AFP by way of Getty Photos

Victor Wembanyama and Nicolas Batum every scored 19 factors to steer hosts France to a 78-66 win over Brazil in Group B males’s basketball play on the Summer season Olympics in Paris on Saturday.

Wembanyama seemed improbable in his Olympic debut, including 9 rebounds, 4 steals, three blocks and two assists as properly. He shot 7-of-13 from the sector notably posted a 14-point, five-rebound effort within the first half, when France fell behind by as many as 12 factors earlier than taking a 39-36 halftime lead.

Batum led France within the second half, scoring 14 factors. He helped France outscore Brazil 18-9 within the third quarter for a 57-45 edge going into the fourth.

Brazil lower the French result in 62-58 with slightly below six minutes remaining in regulation, however France responded with a 7-0 run capped by a Batum fast-break bucket.

Here is a have a look at all of Saturday’s males’s basketball outcomes in addition to the newest group standings.

Saturday, July 27 Outcomes

Earlier within the day, Australia beat Spain 92-80 behind Jock Landale’s 20 factors and Patty Mills’ 19.

A robust first quarter received Australia off to an excellent begin because the workforce outscored Spain 31-21. Australia saved its distance from Spain from there, though Spain lower the result in as few as three factors within the third quarter.

5 Australian gamers scored in double digits, with Josh Giddey (17 factors), Dyson Daniels (13) and Jack McVeigh complementing the scoring effort. Giddey additionally dished eight assists for an Australian workforce that made 12-of-24 three-pointers.

Spain’s Santi Aldama led all scorers with 27 factors.

Germany then defeated Japan 97-77 after Franz Wagner led the victors with 22 factors. Daniel Theis added 18 extra factors for Germany, which shot 54 % from the sector in a wire-to-wire victory. Dennis Schröder added a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, and the German bench outscored the Japan workforce’s reserves 38-7.

Japan struggled from the sector, taking pictures solely 36 %. Rui Hachimura’s 20-point, 10-rebound double-double led Japan, and Yuta Watanabe added 16 factors.

Canada closed the day with an 86-79 win over Greece. RJ Barrett scored 23 factors to steer Canada, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a 21-point, seven-assist outing.

Greece misplaced regardless of an exceptional effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 34 factors on 11-of-17 taking pictures. Crew captain Kostas Papanikolaou complemented Antetokounmpo with 17 factors. Just one different Greece participant (Vassilis Toliopoulos, 9 factors) scored greater than 5.

Greece launched an unimaginable comeback late due to a 10-0 run capped by an Antetokounmpo dunk with 48 seconds left to chop the Canadian result in 80-78. Antetokounmpo scored six factors within the run.