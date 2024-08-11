Wembanyama’s 1st Olympics ends in tears and a silver medal. But he put his stamp on the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first Olympics ended with tears, not gold.

However he put the U.S. — and the remainder of the worldwide basketball group for that matter — on discover that he has arrived.

And he’s solely going to get higher.

The French star completed with 26 factors and 7 rebounds in a 98-87 males’s basketball gold-medal recreation loss to the U.S. on Saturday. It was the second straight Olympic silver for France, which additionally completed behind the U.S. in Tokyo in 2021.

It capped a dream run on the Paris Video games for the 20-year-old, 7-foot-4 star who was the NBA’s Rookie of the 12 months this season. However as he stood after leaving the medal ceremony, he stated the expertise has solely impressed him get again.

“I’m going to benefit from the second,” he stated, clutching his silver medal. “I’m pleased with my teammates. I’m pleased with having what we’ve accomplished right here in France in entrance of our followers. I’m going to let all of it soak in.”

Wembanyama wasn’t shy about saying within the leadup to the Olympics that he hoped France would get a shot to play the U.S. within the medal spherical.

It arrived in entrance of a sold-out crowd inside a Bercy Enviornment adorned with France’s blue-white-and-red flags. French basketball nice Tony Parker, who starred and received 4 NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs group that Wembanyama now performs for, was in attendance.

Feeding off the vitality of the host nation’s followers, Wembanyama confirmed his full repertoire of expertise reverse a loaded U.S. group filled with the identical stars who presently dominate the league he hopes to rise to the highest of someday.

He completed on the rim, saved performs alive, hit 3-pointers and was a deterrent at occasions for U.S. shooters attempting to attain contained in the paint.

He acknowledged that sharing the court docket with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant with an Olympic gold at stake took his stage up a notch as effectively.

Make amends for the most recent from Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

“The ultimate did,” Wembanyama stated. “I at all times attempt to assist my group in no matter is required. And I’m able to make any sacrifice. And tonight it was scoring. Via these video games, if the protection was too centered on me, my teammates did job taking their tasks. … They had been unimaginable.”

Wembanyama obtained off to a fast begin, scoring seven factors within the first 4 minutes, together with a spotlight dunk after blowing previous Joel Embiid on the prime of the important thing.

“That child is particular,” Embiid stated.

He had 20 factors by the top of the third quarter, serving to to hold the scoring load for France together with Guerschon Yabusele.

Wembanyama was on the bench getting a last relaxation within the fourth quarter when the U.S. took an 82-72 lead.

It was all the way down to 82-74 when he returned with 4:15 play.

Following Nando de Colo’s layup, Wembanyama got here out to assist Nicolas Batum double-team Curry and compelled Curry to show it over to Yabusele, who was fouled on the quick break. He made 1 of two free throws to make it 82-77.

Wembanyama then got here by means of with a tip-in, earlier than a 3-pointer by Curry and two free throws by Durant gave the U.S. an eight-point cushion with simply over two minutes to play.

France tried to remain shut the remainder of the best way, however a closing flurry by the U.S. that included 4 extra 3s by Curry put away the sport.

Because the U.S. celebrated at midcourt, Wembanyama walked by himself, head down. After a couple of seconds, he started hugging teammates, tears in his eyes.

One after the other the American gamers started to console him because the groups shook fingers. Wembanyama then went to bench and put his head in a towel.

He stated they had been tears of willpower. He’s had a style of taking part in in opposition to the world’s greatest whereas representing his house nation.

Wembanyama desires extra. And he believes the expertise of the final three weeks will journey with him for the remainder of his profession

“No person goes to take that from me,” he stated. “I’m studying and I’m fearful for the opponents in a pair years.”

NBA and FIBA?

“All over the place.”

___

AP Summer time Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games