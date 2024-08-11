Wembanyama gets silver medal, as USA defeats France

The 2024 Paris Olympics Males’s basketball gold medal recreation had all of the makings of a storybook ending. A 20-year-old famous person had the possibility to win a gold medal in entrance of his fellow countrymen. Standing in Victor Wembanyama’s means was the most effective basketball groups ever assembled. France fought tooth and nail till the very finish, however couldn’t overcome Crew USA in a 98-87 loss.

With the sport on the road within the final two minutes, the French trailed Crew USA by three factors. After taking place 11 factors within the fourth, France rode the again of Wembanyama and former San Antonio Spurs guard, Nando De Colo, to a comeback. When it appeared just like the momentum was swinging again in France’s favor, Stephen Curry hit 4 three-pointers to bury the French and safe the gold.

After struggling in France’s final two video games, Wembanyama got here up huge within the gold medal recreation. He had 26 factors and seven rebounds within the loss. Wembanyama led all scorers, making performs on the basket and hitting deep photographs to maintain France within the recreation at each flip. He was aided by stellar performances from Guerschon Yabusele, who had 20 factors, together with a dunk on LeBron James, and De Colo who had 12 factors.

Crew USA was led by the trio of Curry, James and Kevin Durant as soon as once more. The veteran three-some was essential to their semi-final recreation towards Serbia. Curry had 24 factors and 5 assists. He shot 8-13 from three-point vary. Durant hit some huge photographs late within the recreation, ending with 15 factors. James recovered from the Yabusele poster with a close to triple-double. placing up 14 factors, 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

France ratcheted up the strain on USA’s guards and compelled 17 turnovers. That strain is what received them again within the recreation. They merely lacked the offensive firepower to take down a staff nearly as good because the U.S. France shot 47.2% from the sphere and 30% from deep, whereas Crew USA shot 53.7% from the sphere and 50% from deep.

Crew USA wins its seventeenth complete and fifth straight gold medal. France finishes with a silver medal for the second straight Olympics, it’s the nation’s 4th complete Olympic medal, all of them silver. Issues are trying up for the nation’s gold medal possibilities. Wembanyama is a bonafide famous person at 20 years previous who might be supported by up-and-coming gamers like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Nolan Traore.

Wembanyama left the court docket in tears after the loss. As a second-year NBA participant, his Olympic journey is simply starting. He might be on the middle of the basketball world for the subsequent decade and a few change. It actually feels just like the U.S. and France might be duking it out for gold medals in FIBA and the Olympics for the foreseeable future. The 2024 Paris Olympics are simply the beginning of a blossoming worldwide rivalry.