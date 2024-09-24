‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Hitting the Road in 2025 For Bigger & Weirder Tour

“Bizarre Al” Yankovic is gearing up for an enormous 2025 tour that may preserve him on the highway all summer season lengthy for the Greater & Weirder tour. The parody singing icon introduced the dates for the 65-city tour on Monday (Sept. 23), revealing that he’ll kick it off with a five-night run on the Venetian Theatre on the Venetian Resort (from June 13-June 21), adopted by stops in Salt Lake Metropolis, Indianapolis, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, San Diego and Phoenix earlier than winding down with a Sept. 20 gig on the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

Based on a launch, after two world excursions enjoying his authentic songs in intimate venues, Al can be again in amphitheaters together with his full, multi-media manufacturing for the primary time in six years, “enjoying his iconic hits in addition to some fan favorites which have by no means been carried out reside. Together with his big video wall, a number of costume modifications, and a tremendous eight-piece ensemble that includes Al’s authentic band, Bizarre Al ups the ante on his already legendary present with a brand new super-sized live performance expertise.”

In an announcement, Al, 64, stated, “That is type of a ‘better of each worlds’ tour. We’ll be doing all the massive crowd-pleasing parodies in addition to some deep cuts for the hardcore followers – however with twice as many gamers on stage, all the pieces goes to sound twice nearly as good!” The “White & Nerdy” singer will carry alongside opening act unhappy clown crooner Puddles Pity Occasion for the tour whose public onsale will start at 10 a.m. native time on Friday (Sept. 27).

Earlier this yr, Yankovic celebrated the tenth anniversary of his 14th studio album, Obligatory Enjoyable, his first-ever LP to high the Billboard 200 album chart. And in July, he dropped his first new track in a decade, “Polkamania!,” a polka medley, which blitzes by bits of songs by Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X, amongst many others.

“Bizarre Al” Yankovic 2025 Greater & Weirder tour dates:

June 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort *

June 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort *

June 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort *

June 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort *

June 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort *

June 23 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Maverik Middle *

June 24 – Morrison, CO @ Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre *

June 26 – Kansas Metropolis, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

June 27 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Middle *

June 28 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & On line casino *

June 29 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Pageant

July 1 – Traverse Metropolis, MI @ Nationwide Cherry Pageant

July 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

July 5 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater *

July 6 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion *

July 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

July 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Backyard *

July 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Middle for the Arts *

July 15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Middle Wang Theatre *

July 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

July 18 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theatre at Foxwoods Resort On line casino *

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion on the Mann *

July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Lure *

July 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Crimson Hat Amphitheater *

July 25 – Wilmington, NC @ Dwell Oak Financial institution Pavilion *

July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit score Union Amphitheatre *

July 27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater *

July 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

July 31 – Austin, TX @ Bass Live performance Corridor *

August 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

August 2 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Belief CU Theatre *

August 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

August 5 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater *

August 7 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Middle *

August 8 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Middle *

August 9 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Middle Amphitheater *

August 10 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

August 12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Dwell Amp at Northern Quest Resort & On line casino *

August 13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Live shows on the Garden – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

August 14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Live shows on the Garden – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

August 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

August 17 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Honest – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

August 20 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater *

August 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

August 23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater *

August 24 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Out of doors Area at Harveys *

August 26 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium Garden *

August 27 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Inexperienced Music Middle *

August 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

August 30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Discussion board *

August 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Monetary Theatre *

Sept. 2 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

Sept. 4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater *

Sept. 5 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Occasions Middle *

Sept. 6 – Concho, OK @ Fortunate Star Amphitheater at Fortunate Star On line casino *

Sept. 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater *

Sept. 9 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

Sept. 12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Subject *

Sept. 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Middle *

Sept. 14 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre *

Sept. 16 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

Sept. 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium *

Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

* with Puddles Pity Occasion