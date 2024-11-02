Weigel’s WMLW to Air Milwaukee Bucks Games

MILWAUKEE—Weigel Broadcasting has introduced a take care of the Milwaukee Bucks to broadcast the NBA workforce’s video games for the second consecutive season.

As a part of the settlement, Weigel is broadcasting 5 Bucks video games on unbiased station WMLW, recognized regionally as The M.

The free over-the-air scheduled broadcasts debut on Wednesday, December 4 with the Bucks at dwelling to tackle the Atlanta Hawks at 7 PM. The sport towards the Nuggets in Denver on March 26 might be seen on WMLW and simulcast statewide in Spanish on WYTU, often known as Telemundo Wisconsin.

“We’re so proud to companion with the Bucks once more this season to carry video games to followers in an inexpensive and handy means,” stated Anne Brown, vp and basic supervisor of WMLW and its sister station, CBS affiliate WDJT.

“In simulcasting choose Bucks video games in partnership with Weigel, we’ll give extra followers a straightforward and inexpensive approach to watch their favourite workforce,” Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks and Fiserv Discussion board, stated. “We’re excited to workforce with Weigel once more to increase our viewing choices for followers.”

The Bucks TV broadcast workforce of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines, will announce the video games. These 5 video games are a simulcast of FanDuel Sports activities Community’s protection.

Along with the free broadcast, WMLW will be considered on channels 49 and 58.3, Spectrum 7/8/608/982/1007, DirecTV 49, Dish 49, AT&T 7/1007, TDS Channel 7, Packerland Broadband 22/2.1.

WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin is discovered on channels 63.1/58.4, Spectrum Channel 1027/27, Spectrum/Constitution 206/17, Dish Community 17, AT&T U-Verse 3007/27.