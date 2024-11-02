Weigel’s WMLW to Air Milwaukee Bucks Games

MILWAUKEE—Weigel Broadcasting has introduced a take care of the Milwaukee Bucks to broadcast the NBA workforce’s video games for the second consecutive season.

As a part of the settlement, Weigel is broadcasting 5 Bucks video games on unbiased station WMLW, recognized regionally as The M.

