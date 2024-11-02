WEIGEL BROADCASTING CO. TO AIR MILWAUKEE BUCKS GAMES ON FREE OVER-THE-AIR TELEVISION ON WMLW THE M

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Weigel Broadcasting Co. and the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming as much as broadcast Bucks video games for the second consecutive season. Weigel is broadcasting 5 Bucks video games on its impartial station WMLW The M this season. Viewers can watch WMLW over-the-air on channels 49.1/58.3, Spectrum channels 7/8/608/982/1007, DIRECTV channel 49, Dish Community channel 49, and AT&T U-Verse channels 7/1007.

The free over-the-air scheduled broadcasts debut on Wednesday, December 4 with the Bucks at house to tackle the Atlanta Hawks at 7 PM. The matchup in opposition to the Nuggets in Denver on March 26 will likely be seen on WMLW The M and simulcast statewide in Spanish on Telemundo Wisconsin.

This is a take a look at the complete schedule of Bucks video games on WMLW The M:

DATE TIME OPPONENT STATION Wednesday, December 4 7:00 PM vs. Atlanta Hawks WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Friday, January 31 7:00 PM @ San Antonio Spurs WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Wednesday, February 12 7:00 PM @ Minnesota Timberwolves WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Saturday, March 1 7:30 PM @ Dallas Mavericks WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Wednesday, March 26 8:00 PM @ Denver Nuggets WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3

TELEMUNDO WI

Channels 63/58.4

“We’re so proud to accomplice with the Bucks once more this season to carry video games to followers in an reasonably priced and handy manner,” stated Anne Brown, Vice President and Basic Supervisor of WMLW and WDJT.

“In simulcasting choose Bucks video games in partnership with Weigel, we’ll give extra followers a straightforward and reasonably priced technique to watch their favourite crew,” stated Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Discussion board. “We’re excited to crew with Weigel once more to broaden our viewing choices for followers.”

“We’re elated to construct the connection with the Bucks to distribute should see matchups throughout Weigel’s unparalleled broadcast footprint in Milwaukee and throughout the state of Wisconsin,” stated Evan Fieldman, Government Vice President of Weigel.

The Bucks TV broadcast crew of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson, and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines, will announce the video games. These 5 video games are a simulcast of the FanDuel Sports activities Community manufacturing.

Free over-the-air tv supplies followers a straightforward and reasonably priced technique to watch the Milwaukee Bucks. Broadcast antennas to observe over-the-air tv are extensively accessible for buy.

WMLW The M is seen on channels 49 and 58.3, Spectrum 7/8/608/982/1007, DirecTV 49, DISH 49, AT&T 7/1007, TDS Channel 7, Packerland Broadband 22/2.1.

WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin is discovered on channels 63.1/58.4, Spectrum Channel 1027/27, Spectrum/Constitution 206/17, Dish Community 17, AT&T U-Verse 3007/27.

About Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media firm based mostly in Chicago, Illinois. The corporate owns and operates nationwide tv networks, in addition to native broadcast stations all through the nation. Weigel is a frontrunner in broadcast tv with MeTV, Memorable Leisure Tv, the primary rated multicast community, in addition to the Motion pictures! Community in cooperation with the Fox Tv Stations, the Catchy Comedy Community, the H&I – Heroes & Icons Community, the Begin TV Community and the Dabl Community in affiliation with the CBS Tv Stations, the Story Tv Community and the MeTV Toons Community in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. Weigel produces the unique community TV applications Svengoolie, Toon In With Me, and Collector’s Name. Weigel’s native stations embrace CBS, ABC, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision community associates, providing a mixture of leisure programing, native information {and professional} and faculty sports activities broadcasts. Weigel and its affiliate firms broadcast community and impartial tv stations serving New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Portland, St. Louis, Nashville, Las Vegas, Salt Lake Metropolis, Hartford, Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Des Moines, Inexperienced Bay, South Bend, Evansville and Rockford. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For extra info on Weigel, go to: https://www.weigelbroadcasting.com/.

