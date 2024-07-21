Weekend boxing: How to watch Jake Paul-Mike Perry

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring to face former MMA fighter Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight battle Saturday night time in Tampa Bay, Florida (DAZN PPV, 9 p.m. ET).

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs), of Cleveland, Ohio, was scheduled to face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, however Tyson had a medical difficulty throughout a flight from Miami to Los Angeles and the struggle was postponed to Dec. 15.

After beginning his profession 6-0 with victories over former MMA fighters and fellow YouTubers, Paul misplaced a majority resolution to Tommy Fury in February 2023. He rebounded with victories over MMA fighter Nate Diaz, and little-known boxers Andre August and Ryan Bourland.

Perry, from Orlando, Florida, whose solely boxing match on document was a fourth-round KO loss towards Kenneth McNeil in 2015, has been combating within the Naked Knuckle Combating Championship (BKFC), following a 15-fight profession within the UFC.

Saturday morning in Japan, ESPN’s No. 1 bantamweight Junto Nakatani wanted solely 2:37 minutes to defend his WBC world title towards Vincent Astrolabio in Tokyo.

Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs), of Kanagawa, Japan, despatched Astrolabio to the canvas with a well-placed physique punch. He has gained eight of his final 10 fights by stoppage. Nakatani can also be a former flyweight and junior bantamweight champion.

Additionally on Saturday, former undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron defeated Elhem Mekhaled by majority resolution to win the vacant WBC interim junior welterweight belt in Birmingham, England.

Cameron (19-1, 8 KOs), of Northamptonshire, England, has been on the rise up to now 4 years. In October 2020 she gained the WBC junior welterweight title towards Adriana Dos Santos Araujo. After one protection, Cameron unified the IBF title towards Mary McGee in October 2021. In November 2022 she defeated Jessica McCaskill by unanimous resolution to develop into undisputed champion, and simply six months later, Cameron outpointed Katie Taylor by majority resolution to defend the belts, in her largest struggle to this point. Cameron misplaced the belts in a rematch with Taylor final November.

Mekhaled (17-3, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, is a former WBC interim junior light-weight champion. She challenged Alycia Baumgardner for the undisputed junior light-weight championship in February 2023, however misplaced in a unanimous resolution. She had gained two consecutive fights earlier than dropping to Cameron.

Nakatani-Astrolabio outcomes:

Title struggle: Junto Nakatani defeated Vincent Astrolabio by first-round KO to retain the WBC bantamweight title

Tenshin Nasukawa defeated Jonathan Rodriguez by third-round TKO in a junior featherweight bout

Title struggle: Anthony Olascuaga defeated Riku Kano by third-round TKO to win the vacant WBO flyweight title

Cameron-Mekhaled outcomes:

Brad Pauls defeated Nathan Heaney by Twelfth-round KO to win the British middleweight title

Shabaz Masoud defeated Marvin Solano by unanimous resolution

Title struggle: Chantelle Cameron defeated Elhem Mekhaled by MD to win the vacant WBC girls’s interim junior welterweight title

Solomon Dacres defeated Michael Webster by seventh-round TKO in a heavyweight bout

Ekow Essuman defeated Owen Cooper by Tenth-round TKO in a welterweight bout

Ezra Taylor defeated Carlos Alberto Lamela by unanimous resolution in a lightweight heavyweight bout

Andrew Cain defeated Ashley Lane by fifth-round TKO to win the British bantamweight title

Saturday, July 20 in Tampa Bay, Florida (DAZN PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan, 10 rounds, girls’s junior welterweights

Shadasia Inexperienced vs. Natasha Spence, 8 rounds, girls’s tremendous middleweights

Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman, 8 rounds, lightweights

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Corridor, 6 rounds, mild heavyweights

Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi, 10 rounds, lightweights

Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero, 4 rounds, mild heavyweights

Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill, 4 rounds, middleweights

