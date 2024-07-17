Webcam monitors rattlesnakes at Colorado ‘mega den’ for citizen science

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — They creep, slither and slide over and round one another by the dozen and now there’s a webcam in order that anyone can watch them on-line at any time, even at night time.

A “mega den” with as many as 2,000 rattlesnakes isn’t prime binge-watching for many individuals. Nevertheless it’s a viewing bonanza for scientists and different snake fans whose observations are serving to to broaden understanding of those uncommon — and undeservedly maligned — reptiles.

The distant web site on personal land in northern Colorado is on a hillside filled with rock crevices the place the snakes can preserve heat and conceal from predators.

“It is a large, large den for rattlesnakes. This is likely one of the largest ones we all know of,” Emily Taylor, a California Polytechnic State College biology professor main the Venture RattleCam analysis, stated Tuesday.

The Cal Poly researchers arrange the webcam in Might, working off their information from a earlier webcam they arrange at a rattlesnake den in California. The precise location in Colorado is saved secret to discourage snake lovers — or haters — from messing with the snakes, Taylor stated.

The high-elevation Colorado rattlesnakes take refuge within the den for winter and emerge within the spring for a brief season of exercise in comparison with rattlesnakes within the Southwest. This time of yr, solely pregnant feminine snakes are on the den whereas males and not-pregnant females transfer into the decrease nation close by.

In August, the infants can be born. They’re referred to as pups and, in contrast to practically all different reptiles, they don’t hatch from eggs however are born alive.

Additionally in contrast to different snakes, rattlesnake moms care for his or her younger, defending them in opposition to predators and shielding them with their our bodies. Generally rattlesnakes even take care of the younger of others.

“Rattlesnakes are literally actually good moms. Folks don’t know that,” Taylor stated.

A webcam helps scientists observe snake conduct with out interfering. In the meantime, individuals watching on-line tip off scientists to occasions they miss, or clue them in with their very own information concerning the native setting.

“It actually is a bunch effort, a neighborhood science effort, that we couldn’t do on our personal as scientists,” Taylor stated.

Every now and then, there’s drama.

Pink-tailed hawks circle above, awaiting an opportunity to swoop in for a meal. As soon as a magpie — a relative of crows with black, white and blue coloring and an extended tail — caught a child rattlesnake.

When it rains, the rattlesnakes coil up and catch water to drink from the cups fashioned by their our bodies.

Taylor expects a surge in exercise after the pups are born — then much more in September as snakes return from surrounding areas in preparation for winter.

Rattlesnakes get a bum rap as creepy and threatening. However the webcam reveals they’re social animals that don’t exit of their strategy to be aggressive, Taylor identified.

“I attempt to converse up for the underdog and to point out people who rattlesnakes have this different aspect that’s actually worthy of our admiration,” stated Taylor.

___

LaFleur reported from Dallas.