Web3 Fight Out MMA Games Ecosystem Migrating $FGHT Token From ETH to Polygon

In preparation for the launch of its MMA fantasy combating Play-to-Earn (P2E) recreation, Battle Out is migrating its $FGHT token from Ethereum to Polygon.

The combating recreation is coming to cellular quickly and can provide ‘avenue fighter ’-like gameplay in a P2E atmosphere.

$FGHT token’s migration will massively cut back fuel charges for gamers of the extremely anticipated play-to-earn combating recreation.

Battle Out is already identified for its Web3 gaming model. Its Battle Out Fantasy App lets customers wager on the end result of upcoming occasions to earn factors. The app will be downloaded from the Apple App Retailer and Google Play.

The subsequent occasion to wager on is the UFC Amanda Lemos vs Virma Jandiroba struggle going down on 20 July.

Within the new Fantasy App leaderboard gamers wager on outcomes equivalent to who will win, in what spherical, and by what submission.

Each week there’s a new leaderboard for who will get probably the most factors. These factors construct up your Battle IQ – which is a metric that feeds into the P2E and Transfer-to-Earn (M2E) Battle Out ecosystem.

Now, within the second main a part of the ecosystem, Battle Out is gearing up for the launch of its MMA/Combating-style recreation.

Right here’s How The Migration Of The $FGHT Token Works

Migrating the $FGHT token from Ethereum to Polygon means the token will likely be higher fitted to gaming. The migration entails an airdrop of equal $FGHT tokens on Polygon to present Ethereum token holders.

A snapshot of the $FGHT holders on Ethereum chain will likely be taken at 2pm UTC on 22 July. On the twenty third, at 2pm UTC, the airdrop and pool migration will happen.

The opposite particulars of the Airdrop to present holders are as follows:

All present $FGHT token holders on Ethereum will obtain an equal quantity of $FGHT tokens on Polygon.

Customers who haven’t claimed their $FGHT tokens from the presale will likely be airdropped their tokens.

Customers with staked ETH $FGHT tokens can have their tokens mirrored in a brand new Polygon staking contract.

Pockets Addresses:

Each Ethereum and Polygon are EVM networks, so person pockets addresses for ETH $FGHT and Polygon $FGHT would be the identical – that is totally different from the token handle, which can change

Customers solely want to change their pockets chain and import the brand new Polygon $FGHT token handle to view their new tokens on Polygon.

Liquidity Pool:

The liquidity pool (LP) for the ETH $FGHT token will likely be pulled.

A brand new LP utilizing these funds will likely be created for the Polygon $FIGHT token.

The discharge date of the combating recreation will likely be revealed quickly, based on the group.

MMA-Centered Battle Out Targets An Viewers Of 20 Million Energetic Customers

Battle Out raised almost $6.2 million in its presale which resulted in early April 2023. Since then the group has been exhausting at work executing its roadmap. The third a part of the ecosystem is the move-to-earn factor, as detailed on the roadmap.

MMA is a fast-expanding sport which, when married with the world of betting and gaming, offers Battle Out’s multi-product providing with a big and increasing addressable market of 20 million lively month-to-month customers.

In the meantime, its advertising and marketing community consists of 100-plus high-performance sports activities, playing, crypto and information websites. As well as, Battle Out additionally instructions a partnership portfolio that numbers 200-plus exterior websites that host show and paid promoting.

