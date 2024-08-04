Weather Impact Alert for SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, FLOOD WATCH, and heat

Saturday marks the final day of the fourth heatwave this summer time. Together with the warmth and humidity, scattered robust storms also can deliver flash flooding.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The FOX43 Climate Staff has issued a Climate Influence Alert Day immediately for remoted damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, and the continued warmth wave. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the japanese half of our space till 9 P.M., and there is additionally a FLOOD WATCH for your complete space till 10 P.M. this night. Excessive warmth and humidity make temperatures really feel like triple digits once more. At the moment marks day 4 of the present heatwave, and it’s anticipated to proceed by means of early Saturday night.





A small portion of our space has been upgraded to a Stage 2 out of 5 extreme climate danger for remoted damaging winds. This consists of components of York and Lancaster counties. Intense downpours may additionally result in remoted areas of flash flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are doubtless till 10pm, so that is our window for the remoted flooding risk. Excessive humidity helps produce the torrential rain risk. The remoted damaging wind risk has a barely shorter window, lasting till 9pm. Showers and storms ought to begin to die off between dinnertime and sundown.





Due to the excessive warmth index, the Nationwide Climate Service has issued a Warmth Advisory till 8 pm Saturday. Throughout that point, it is essential to remain cool as greatest as potential. In case you have to be outdoors, ensure you’re taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated. You may as well keep cool by sporting light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.





Sunday will break the warmth wave with temperatures dropping again into the higher 80s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are anticipated and will produce remoted areas of flooding once more. Nonetheless, there’s presently no extreme climate risk.