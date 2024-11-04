We spoke to the real Harvey Epstein about that SNL sketch

Have you ever heard of Meeting Member Harvey Epstein? You will have now when you had been one of many tens of millions to tune into Saturday Evening Stay this weekend. And sure, he’s an actual politician who actually has that identify – and he took the ribbing in stride. “I believe it went over very nicely, and I’m glad we will all make enjoyable of ourselves in a approach that – to deliver pleasure to the world,” Epstein instructed Metropolis & State.

On the eve of the presidential election, SNL took time to look forward to the 2025 New York Metropolis Council races, with a reasonably area of interest sketch about Epstein, a state legislator from East Manhattan working for a Council seat. Whereas roasting Huge Apple mayors like Eric Adams or Invoice de Blasio is nothing new for the New York Metropolis-based SNL crew, they don’t often delve into native politics-pilled content material.

Within the sketch, framed as a satirical marketing campaign advert that featured his actual marketing campaign emblem, Epstein is performed by comic John Mulaney in a bald cap. The purpose of the pretend advert? Persuade voters that he’s not Harvey Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein. “I’m not gonna lie, the identify factor has change into a little bit of a problem,” Mulaney’s Epstein says. “‘Harvey’ I can virtually deal with – however ‘Epstein’? This factor is an albatross.” In one other scene, he factors to footage of Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein whereas telling voters they’re completely different individuals. “They usually definitely didn’t mix to type one particular person and make me,” Mulaney’s Epstein says.

The true Epstein instructed Metropolis & State that it was “slightly freaky” to see himself performed by Mulaney on display screen, however that he discovered the sketch humorous total. “It’s actually vital that I take the enjoyment out of the joke and in addition be critical about problems with home violence,” Epstein stated, calling Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein “two horrible human beings.” He added that the joke got here as a shock however stated SNL ought to name him if it’s occupied with having him seem in a follow-up sketch. “I completely would do this,” he stated.

Epstein welcomed the highlight the sketch supplied his marketing campaign, even when it wasn’t coverage centered. “I believe it positively makes extra individuals conscious of who I’m,” he stated. “However fortunately, I’ve excessive identify recognition in my district already.” Talking of names, Epstein stated that folks on the marketing campaign path have at occasions blended up his identify with Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein, and he has often been requested if he’s associated to the infamous intercourse offenders. However he stated that nobody has ever thought he was truly Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein.

The comic’s portrayal of Epstein was spot-on, in accordance with the actual one. “John Mulaney was carrying earrings, he had a bald head, he was carrying the garments I put on so much – so I believe he did these items proper,” he stated. Though Epstein by no means “stood with Mohawk Valley miners” (not minors) just like the sketch claimed, the Meeting member has fought for tenant rights within the chamber, which the satirical advert talked about. “That’s an incredible a part of the sketch,” he stated.

Are you able to inform the distinction between Meeting Member Harvey Epstein and comic John Mulaney? / Erik McGregor/LightRocket by way of Getty Pictures; Saturday Evening Stay

Epstein acknowledged the sketch publicly on Sunday morning, writing on X, “I agree with John @mulaney… let’s not name it Epstein’s Island,” referencing a line from the sketch. He adopted that up with a hyperlink to donate to his Council marketing campaign. Epstein additionally urged any “newfound followers” to donate to the Rape, Abuse & Incest Nationwide Community to assist survivors of sexual assault.

After the sketch aired, many non-New Yorkers – and even some New Yorkers who had been understandably not aware of one specific state legislator – took to social media to precise shock that Harvey Epstein is in actual fact an actual politician. “Even when John Mulaney stated to the digicam ‘it is a actual factor,’ I refused to consider him,” one X consumer wrote. “Anyway, seems it is a actual factor.” One other consumer wrote, “Oh god, Harvey Epstein’s an actual man.” “Not being from NY I wasn’t positive if Harvey Epstein was actual however understanding he’s makes this 1000x occasions funnier,” reads yet one more submit on X concerning the sketch.

Mulaney, who lives in Manhattan’s West Village, is understood for area of interest New York Metropolis sketches when he hosts SNL. In 2019, he carried out a musical quantity about bodega loos. It was a followup to the viral 2018 sketch about ordering lobster at a diner, which is admittedly not completely particular to town, however New Yorkers do really feel strongly about their diners. He’s additionally performed musical numbers about Occasions Sq., LaGuardia Airport and, most lately, the Duane Reade on the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

If you happen to missed it, you’ll be able to watch the Saturday Evening Stay sketch spoofing Epstein beneath: