WBD Names John Malone’s Nephew Daniel Sanchez to Board of Directors

Warner Bros. Discovery is increasing its board of administrators.

The leisure firm says that Daniel Sanchez will be a part of its board starting Oct. 1. Sanchez isn’t any stranger to Discovery shareholders, as he beforehand served on the Discovery board earlier than the 2022 WarnerMedia merger that created the present firm.

He’s additionally the nephew of fellow WBD board member and shareholder John Malone, and he presently serves on the boards of Malone’s Liberty World Ltd. and likewise Liberty Latin America Ltd. Earlier than he retired in 2021, Sanchez labored as an lawyer, with a selected deal with tax regulation and tax planning.

Malone is a significant shareholder in plenty of media-related corporations, together with the Liberty corporations (which management SiriusXM, Components 1, the Atlanta Braves and different properties) in addition to Constitution Communications. He’s additionally a mentor to WBD CEO David Zaslav.

WBD stated in an announcement that Sanchez’s authorized experience will assist him “help the Board in growing methods that take into accounts a variety of points ensuing from the appliance and evolution of tax legal guidelines and laws.”

“Dan’s authorized background, enterprise expertise, and distinctive service on the Discovery, Inc. board make him a constructive addition to WBD’s Board,” stated Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., board chair of WBD, in an announcement. “The Firm and the business are in a time of outstanding change, and with that comes distinctive alternative. Dan will probably be an vital voice because the Board advises on progress plans, evolving shopper preferences, and strategic initiatives.”