WBD Inks Deal With Jack Nguyen, Sets Korean Remake of ‘The Intern’

Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a first-look movie deal in Asia with firm veteran Jack Nguyen. The settlement, revealed Monday, was arrange by means of Nguyen’s startup manufacturing banner Joat Movies and can deal with Asia-focussed remakes of Warner Bros’ English-language library titles. The 2 companions stated their first undertaking beneath the pact will likely be a Korean remake of the 2015 comedy-drama The Intern.

Nguyen is a former 30-year veteran of Warner Bros., the place he supervised local-language movie efforts primarily within the Asia and Latin America areas, and led market entries into China, India, Japan, and Korea. Throughout his tenure, he oversaw the enterprise that produced the Japanese movies Letters from Iwo Jima, the Rurouni Kenshin franchise, and Yurusarezaru Mono, the remake of Clint Eastwood’s Oscar winner Unforgiven. In Korea, Warner Bros. produced and distributed the blockbuster The Age of Shadows, Korea’s 2017 submission for the Oscars’ greatest international language movie class, The Witch, and different hits.

Jack Nguyen. JOAT Movies

Below the deal, Nguyen will current Asia-focused movie tasks to Warner Bros., whereas co-producing with native companions in numerous markets throughout APAC, together with Korea and India.

Kurt Rieder, SVP and head of theatrical distribution in APAC for WBD stated: “Jack is an business veteran with a second-to-none understanding of the movie manufacturing enterprise throughout Asia. There’s a robust urge for food for remakes of universally widespread Hollywood tales throughout the area, and we look ahead to working with Jack to carry these to life by means of a brand new native lens.”

Nguyen added: “It ought to come as no shock that I’ve an excessive amount of respect and loyalty to Warner Bros. after spending nearly all of my profession there. I’m honored to be entrusted with a few of their invaluable IP to provide high-quality native language remakes with the perfect filmmakers in these nations. As well as, I need to showcase new and proficient filmmakers by discovering “diamond within the tough” tasks that deserve consideration on the world stage. I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with probably the most storied studio in Hollywood.”