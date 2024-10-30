Wayans Brothers Reunite For New ‘Scary Movie’

EXCLUSIVE: The Scary Film reboot that was introduced at CinemaCon, has lastly come along with the franchise’s architects reuniting for the primary time in 18 years for a brand new authentic screenplay; the sooner collection a send-up of slashers like Scream and I Know What You Did Final Summer time. The brand new Scary Film will shoot subsequent yr for a theatrical launch. The Wayans and Rick Alvarez are writing and producing the film.

The Scary Film movie franchise was developed by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the primary two movies. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred within the first two movies.

Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman exclaimed, “We’re thrilled to reunite Scary Film with the Wayans brothers, the good creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is ideal to convey again the collection to the large display screen and we’re fortunate to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s distinctive comedic imaginative and prescient bringing it to audiences all over the world.”

Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans informed us, “We couldn’t be extra excited to be part of the brand new Scary Film and work with one another once more. It is a franchise we created greater than 20 years in the past. We bear in mind folks laughing within the aisles and hope to see that occur once more. We sit up for working with Jonathan Glickman and his workforce on the new Miramax to convey these laughs to theaters, the place they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

The Scary Film comedies through the early aughts grossed north of $896M worldwide by 5 motion pictures. Scary Film, launched in 2000, was one of many highest grossing R-rated horror motion pictures of all time again within the day. The movie opened at $42.5 million which was the largest opening for an R-rated horror film and a black director at the moment.

Scary Film is a part of Paramount Footage’ first look take care of Miramax. Miramax is the studio behind the franchise and Paramount Footage is releasing worldwide. Miramax Movement Image Group President Becky Sloviter is overseeing the undertaking for the label.

Marlon Wayans will probably be seen starring in Justin Tipping’s psychological sports activities thriller HIM, produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, out September 2025. He’s at the moment on his Wild Youngster Tour all through the nation. Marlon Wayans is repped by 3 Arts Leisure, UTA, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Shawn Wayans is repped by Yorn, Levine.

Alvarez wrote such Marlon Wayans motion pictures as Fifty Shades of Black, Sextuplets and Bare. He’s repped by 3 Arts and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Marlon Wayans simply informed the world in regards to the new film: