Water Price Prediction: WATER Soars 147% After Lionel Messi Promotion As This AI Meme Coin Rockets Towards $8 Million

The Water value skyrocketed 147% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0009314 as of 03:41 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that exploded 263% to $135 million.

This comes after soccer star Lionel Messi posted an image selling the token. The value of Water soared from as little as $0.00031 to $0.00147 after the submit however has since fallen again to commerce barely under the rectangle sample, in accordance with information from GeckoTerminal.

Messi’s submit to his 504 million Instagram followers featured an image of himself alongside the Water token emblem however didn’t present any additional info.

The primary time ever Messi is selling a Memecoin by way of Instagram $WATER , IS THAT MESSIS MEMECOIN?! pic.twitter.com/h0SxKTCrqq — WALL STREET BINANCE (@Wallstreet_bnb) July 8, 2024

Messi has grow to be the primary movie star to publicly help the meme coin, with the crew teasing a deal in current days.

Water Meme Coin May Soar Over The Rectangle Sample

The Water value has been buying and selling throughout the rectangle sample for the reason that finish of June, with the value shifting between horizontal help and resistance ranges. The rectangle appeared to finish with a breakout under, main to an enormous retrace to the $0.0003122 help stage.

With the current surge, the value of Water has since been on an uptrend, breaching the decrease boundary of the rectangle, and dropping thereafter.

WATER trades barely above the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) which is a sign that WATER could possibly be on an uptrend within the coming days. Nonetheless, for a sustained bullish rally, the token’s value has to beat the 200-day SMA, which acts because the instant resistance stage at $0.00113.

Furthermore, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) additionally introduces extra bullish prospects. The blue MACD line crosses above the orange sign line, representing a bullish crossover.

Water Worth Prediction

The Water value evaluation reveals a bullish bias. The bulls intention to push the token above the decrease boundary of the rectangle sample as they aim a breakout above the $0.016 resistance zone.

Nonetheless, with Water’s value already breaking under the sample twice, it seems to be trending bearishly. On this situation, bears might acquire management, doubtlessly pushing the token in direction of the following help stage at $0.00068.

Because the Water value soars, so, too, is the presale of dog-themed token WienerAI (WAI), which has now amassed greater than $7.2 million in funds raised.

AI Meme Coin WienerAI Rockets In the direction of $8 Million

WienerAI combines two of the most well liked niches in crypto: meme cash and AI.

Full pace forward with WienerAI! 🌭🚀 Harness the facility of AI for good, environment friendly buying and selling. Make each commerce a successful one! 💪🤖 pic.twitter.com/LEtVQoTNEP — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 1, 2024

WAI will quickly launch an AI-powered buying and selling bot that makes use of predictive expertise to determine promising funding alternatives for WAI token holders.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unimaginable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

It additionally streamlines the method of creating crypto swaps throughout totally different decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Token holders on the platform may earn passively by way of a profitable staking system that gives a powerful 156% annual proportion yield (APY).

CryptoBoy, a well-liked crypto YouTuber, says that $WAI has the potential to surge 100X after launch.

In case you are curious about taking part within the presale, you should purchase the token for $0.000726. In case you are , purchase quickly earlier than a value hike in lower than 9 hours.

You should buy WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

