Water Price Prediction: WATER Plunges 9% As Lionel Messi Endorsement Fades, But This Base Meme Coin Rockets Towards $2.5 Million

The Water value dropped 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0009314 as of 03:56 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 59% to $50 million.

This comes as Lionel Messi’s earlier endorsement of WATER begins to fade. Messi had promoted Solana-based meme coin WATER on Instagram Tales on Monday, triggering a 350% surge within the Water value.

Messi shared a picture displaying Water’s mascot perched on his shoulder, with a hyperlink to the mission’s Instagram web page.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho additionally shilled the token with an identical picture to Messi’s.

The token jumped from $0.00032 to $0.00146 however has since been on a downtrend. Nevertheless, WATER has been in a uneven state, because the bulls intention for a breakout to proceed with the token’s surge, based on knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

Water Value Bulls Goal A Bullish Development Continuation

The Water value is presently on a spread, buying and selling inside a consolidation part, because it goals for a breakout above. WATER trades above the 200-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA), affirming the doable surge within the coming days.

In a situation the place the bulls push the token over to a breakout, the worth of Water might breach the 50-day SMA, which acts because the quick resistance stage round $0.0008478.

Water Value In Equilibrium

The Relative Power Index (RSI) is rebounding from the 30-oversold area, because it climbs in direction of the 50-midline stage, presently at 46, which reveals that WATER is presently in equilibrium.

In a situation the place the bulls push the token over the consolidation, the worth of Water might soar increased, concentrating on $0.0013.

Conversely, if the bears win the battle at this level, Water might drop to the following assist zone round $0.0006910.

A Promising Various

In the meantime, because the Water value bulls gear up for a bullish rally, some buyers are turning to the brand new Base meme coin Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), a token that goals to emulate the success of Base meme coin big BRETT, which soared over 100X after its launch.

Congrats on hitting $2.4M within the presale, my fellow $DAWGZ! And large props to these staking and stacking these candy rewards! 💪 pic.twitter.com/biYklwo6wC — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 9, 2024

Base Dawgz Presale Garners Over $2.4 Million As It Hurtles In direction of The $2.5 Million Mark

Base Dawgz has already amassed over $2.4 million in its presale and is providing a singular multi-chain expertise that provides seamless interoperability inside totally different blockchains, spanning Ethereum, Solana, Binance Good Chain, and AVAX.

Whereas the token considers Base its fundamental house, customers can soar via the decentralized world with out limits. Base Dawgz achieves this by way of the most recent know-how in Web3, together with Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

It allows customers to transact seamlessly throughout a number of blockchain ecosystems and offers unparalleled multi-chain performance.

Customers also can profit from the token’s staking system, which affords an spectacular annual share yield (APY) of two,442%. The staff is setting apart 20% of the entire token provide for staking.

The mission can be set to launch the “Be Social for Airdrop” marketing campaign to reward customers with factors that may later be redeemed for $DAWGZ. All it’s important to do is use your X account to create and share memes and different content material about Base Dawgz.

Based on ClayBro, a crypto analyst on YouTube with over 129K subscribers, $DAWGZ “might create millionaires.”

In case you are to take part within the presale, you should buy the token for $0.0061. However don’t wait round too lengthy as a result of the worth will enhance in lower than six days.

You should buy DAWGZ tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

